54 Below's 'Broadway Baby Mamas' to Benefit Ruthie Ann Miles

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephanie J. Block, Nikki Renee Daniels and more in Broadway Baby Mamas Benefit Ruthie Ann Miles (formerly to benefit Planned Parenthood) on March 15, 2018.

Many of Broadway's hottest divas are working two full-time jobs: Broadway star by night and tireless Mama by day. None of us could do it all and still keep standing without our amazing community of mothers. We support each other through first babies, blowouts, sleep regression, tech, tantrums and tragedy. In light of recent horrible loss, please join the Mamas of Broadway in a special one-night-only concert as they lift their voices in song to support one of their own. A portion of the proceeds from the evening's concerts will go to our incredibly strong fellow mama, Ruthie Ann Miles and her family. Produced by Cara Cooper, Jessica Rush, and Lauren Worsham.

Hosted by three-time Tony Award-nominee Celia Keenan-Bolger

Upon the birth of their daughters, Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush discovered the very unique challenges that come along with being a working mama on Broadway. They knew they couldn't be alone in their struggle to figure out how to juggle it all, and so they founded the Broadway Baby Mamas. Thrillingly, the group has grown to almost 200 women, and is a community of support, knowledge, love, and sisterhood in all things baby and beyond. Come join us for a unique evening of song as we journey down the winding road of this new phase of life. Hosted by Celia Keenan-Bolger, our company will include, Stephanie J. Block, Ashley Brown, Nikki Renee Daniels, Sara Jean Ford, Jenn Gambatese, Anika Larsen, Megan McGinnis, Lisa O'Hare, Pearl Sun and Lauren Worsham. Also, Alison Cimmet, Cara Cooper, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Blair Goldberg, Leah Horowitz, Joanne Javien, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amy Justman, Jamie Karen, Garrett Elise Long, Gina Milo, Happy McPartlin, Jessica McRoberts, Kat Nejat, Lindsay Northen, Katie O'Toole, Liz Pearce, Lyn Philistine, Allison Posner, Jessica Rush, Kristen Beth Williams, Dana Winkle, Jessica Tyler Wright and some very special SURPRISE GUESTS!

As now changed, Broadway Baby Mamas Benefit Ruthie Ann Miles plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 15, 2018. There is a $30-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

