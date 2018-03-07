VIDEO: First Look at Rachel Bay Jones on LAW & ORDER: SVU

Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones stars as Carisi's sister on tonight's episode of Law & Order: SVU. In this episode, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) opens a police investigation when his niece reports a classmate for sexual assault. Meanwhile, Stone (Philip Winchester) learns there are no perfect witnesses when it comes to sex crimes. Also starring Mariska Hargitay (Lt. Olivia Benson), Ice T (Det. Odafin Tutuola) and Kelli Giddish (Det. Amanda Rollins). Guest starring Susie Essman (Arlene Heller), Rachel Bay Jones (Teresa Carisi), Ryann Shane (Mia Marino), Tijuana Ricks (Dean Baldwin) and Sam Vartholomeos (Ethan Hartley).

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," now in its 19th season, is the longest-running primetime drama currently on television. This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

Rachel Bay Jones has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This marks her first Tony nomination and first win. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

Ms. Jones' off Broadway credits include Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group. National Tour: A Christmas Story (Mother). Regional: Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Solo Album: ShowFolk. By day, Rachel is the mother of an extraordinary ten-year-old girl.

