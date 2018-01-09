Beth Malone Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA, Full Cast Announced

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony-nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) joins the cast of Broadway's Angels in America. She will play at select performances in the role of "The Angel." Also new to the cast is: Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova and Lucy York.

This strictly limited, 18-week engagement will begin performances at The Neil Simon Theatre on Friday, February 23, 2018, with an official opening on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Rehearsals began on Monday, January 8, 2018.

New cast members join the previously announced two-time Tony Award® winner Nathan Lane and Academy Award® and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Garfield as well as Susan Brown, Denise Gough,Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time)directs.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, directed by Marianne Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history. Tickets for this production are on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877.250.2929 or at The Neil Simon Theatre Box Office which will open officially on January 19, 2018.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy® and the Golden Globe® Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Original Movement), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Steven Hoggett (Movement Consultant). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Beth Malone was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. Malone most recently starred as the titular character in the world premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall at the MUNY. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and "Alison" in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional include Fun Home (The Public Theater), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT) and Sister Act(ALLIANCE THEATRE). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of 'Claudia Monarch' (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' "Braindead." Other television credits include "Bull," "The Good Wife," "Reno 911," "Judging Amy," "Laying Low," "What's On?," "One Minute Soaps" and the Fox pilot "Second Nature." She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.

Angels in America is produced by Tim Levy for NT America, Jordan Roth, Rufus Norris & Lisa Burger for the National Theatre, Elliott & Harper Productions, Kash Bennett for NT Productions, Aged in Wood, The Baruch-Frankel-Viertel-Routh Group, Jane Bergère, Adam Blanshay Productions, CatWenJam Productions, Jean Doumanian, Gilad-Rogowsky, Gold-Ross Productions, The John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Harris-Rubin, HornosMoellenberg, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benjamin Lowy, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Mark Pigott, Jon B. Platt, E. Price-LD ENT., Daryl Roth, Catherine Schreiber, Barbara Whitman, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization and The Shubert Organization.

Angels in America is a two-part performance. Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika are sold together.

Ticket packages ($99 - $318) for both Parts of Angels in America are available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877.250.2929 or at The Neil Simon Theatre Box Office which will open onJanuary 19, 2018.

Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

For additional information, please visit www.angelsbroadway.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

