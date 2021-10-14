Ballet Hispánico's Fall 2021 Series of In-Person and Virtual Community Arts Partnerships Extends

Ballet Hispánico will continue its Community Arts Partnerships through a series of educational and community engagement events that will reach thousands of students, families, and fans nationwide, from California to Texas and back to the Company's NYC home town.

Community Arts Partnerships engage and enrich communities by providing educational programs that celebrate the authenticity of Latinx heritage, culture, and traditions.

"Ballet Hispánico is committed to engaging with all the local communities that we reach to bring the joy of dance and highlight the power of the Latino culture, especially now, as we return to stages after a long absence," remarked Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "Arts education is a transformative experience. When we reach out to communities who are underserved, we bring possibilities to those who may never have dreamed about or seen dance as art. They are given a chance to consider a different perspective and perhaps develop an aesthetic."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

School Residencies and After-School Programs

Ballet Hispánico will present in-person CAP school residencies at P.S. 018 Park Terrace and P.S. 098 Shorac Kappock. CAP will also offer Cultural After-School Adventures (CASA) programs at J.H.S. 104 Simon Baruch (Council Member Keith Powers) and P.S. 180 Hugo Newman (Council Member Bill Perkins). Ballet Hispánico is grateful to Council Members Keith Powers and Bill Perkins for their generous funding of these CASA programs.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA

Virtual Performance, Talk and Movement Workshop with Creciendo Juntos

Ballet Hispánico and the Charlottesville Initiative for Social Practice through the Arts (CHISPA) recently joined forces for a live free virtual discussion and movement workshop with two of BH's artistic leaders, Eduardo Vilaro (Artistic Director & CEO) and Michelle Manzanales (Director, School of Dance), exploring Mexican-American culture and themes of identity highlighted in Manzanales' critically acclaimed work, Con Brazos Abiertos.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

Virtual Residency and School Assembly at Esteban E. Torres High School

As part of a continuous engagement with the East LA Community, Ballet Hispanico's Community Arts Partnerships is offering virtual instruction to high school students at Esteban E. Torres High School with a virtual residency over the whole school year (September 13-24, 2021 and March 8-18, 2022). The weeks of instruction will concentrate on rigorous dance technique training, including Flamenco, Mambo, Salsa, and Jazz.

The students were also engaged in virtual Peformances for Young People on September 13, 2021 that took them on a guided journey through Latinx dance and culture followed by the opportunity to interact with their artists and educators through a live dance session and a Q&A.

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA

Virtual Diálogos: Colorism in the Arts and Anti-blackness within Latinx Communities at Moss Arts Center

Ballet Hispánico and Virginia Tech partnered to present a virtual Diálogos: Colorism in the Arts and Anti-blackness within Latinx Communities, moderated by Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and chief executive officer, Ballet Hispánico, at Moss Arts Center, Virginia Tech. The evening explored the sources and effects of colorism and anti-blackness within the arts, and what steps should be taken to eliminate them in a candid conversation on identity and belonging.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN

Virtual En Familia Performance and Talk

Ballet Hispanico's will bring a virtual performance to Michigan Opera Theatre as part of their David DiChiera Music Therapy Program on October 14, 2021 at 2PM ET. The program reaches local hospitals for cancer patients and their families. The virtual performance will be followed by a conversation with Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro.

AMES, IOWA

Rehearsal Observation

Local university students will witness the process of a tech rehearsal guided by Associate Artistic Director and Latinx Dance Institute DIrector, Johan Rivera.

FISH CREEK, WISCONSIN

Performances for Young People

Ballet Hispánico will present a Performances for Young People to an audience of kids K-12, led by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro.

BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN

En Familia Performance

Ballet Hispánico will present an En Familia performance at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts' Harris Theater on October 22, 2021, led by Artistic Director & CEO, Eduardo Vilaro. There will also be pre-show talk led by members of the artistic team.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN

Performances for Young People

Ballet Hispánico will present a Performances for Young People at the Wharton Center at Michigan State University on October 26, 2021 led by Artistic Director & CEO, Eduardo Vilaro

AUSTIN, TEXAS

Performances for Young People, University Visits, and Talks

Ballet Hispánico will present a Performances for Young People, a tech observation for UT students, a session with UT graduate students about artistic and administrative careers in the arts, and pre and post- show talks on October 29 and 30, 2021 at Bass Concert Hall.

For more information about Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships visit ballethispanico.org/community.