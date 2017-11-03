BWW Morning Brief November 3rd, 2017: Jason Mraz Joins WAITRESS, PRESENT LAUGHTER on PBS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

In the Netflix film concert event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!, which premieres globally on Wednesday, November 22, at 12:01am PST, she is joined by an exciting roster of special guests, including a special duet with Jamie Foxx. (more...)

2) See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!

See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!. (more...)

3) Second Man Claims Alleged Extended Relationship with Kevin Spacey at Age 14

Today, Vulture reports that they were approached by a man who says at the age of 14, he had a sexual relationship with Spacey, who was 24 at the time. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims the relationship ended with what he describes as an attempted rape.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Jonathan Groff & Stephen Colbert Present 'Mindhunter: The Musical!'

On last night's LATE SHOW, we all know that MINDHUNTER star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled! Below, check out 'Mindhunter: The Musical!'. (more...)

5) Kevin Spacey Now Seeking Evaluation and Treatment Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Following a week of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, Kevin Spacey is now seeking treatment and evaluation.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Michelle Kelly (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg join the cast of WAITRESS, beginning tonight!

-Kelly McIntyre-led A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN tour kicks off tonight!

-Lea Salonga releases a new album of traditional Filipino songs today!

-The soundtrack for OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE is released today, featuring four brand new original songs!

-David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor will chat M. BUTTERFLY at Asia Society Museum tonight!

-And STOMP brings rhythm to TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony today!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Alexa Criscitiello takes us on a look back on the history of drama and finance!

#FridayFunday: Watch Jessica Vosk get down with The Skivvies for Halloween!

Set Your DVR... for PRESENT LAUGHTER, airing tonight on PBS!

What we're geeking out over: These photos of Jason Mraz getting tuned up for his Broadway debut in WAITRESS!

What we're looking forward to watching: Lesli Margherita will be recurring on TV's HOMELAND, INSTINCT, and more this season!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Terrance McNally, who turns 79 today!

McNally wrote the book for THE VISIT, which ran on Broadway in 2015 starring Chita Rivera and Roger Rees. His other musicals include CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, RAGTIME (which won him a Tony Award in 1998), CHITA RIVERA: THE DANCER'S LIFE, THE FULL MONTY, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (which earned him a Tony in 1993), and THE RINK. Among the prolific writer's Broadway plays are IT'S ONLY A PLAY, MOTHERS AND SONS, MASTER CLASS (Tony Award Best Play in 1996), DEUCE, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, LOVE! VALOR! COMPASSION! (Tony for Best Play in 1995), THE RITZ, BAD HABITS, MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT, AND THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NGIHT and THE LADY OF CAMELLIAS. McNally has also received an Emmy Award, two Guggenheim Fellowships, a Rockefeller Grant, two Lucille Lortel Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, two Obies, and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 1996.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

