Broadway's Lesli Margherita to Recur on TV's HOMELAND, INSTINCT & More

Nov. 2, 2017  

Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) will recur on the hit Showtime series HOMELAND this upcoming season 7 reprising the role of Sharon that she created last year.

While further details of her character's season arc are being kept under wraps, Variety reports that Sharon is a "loyal character to Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber)."

In addition to her role on "Homeland" this season, the Olivier Award winner will also recur on the CBS drama INSTINCT starring Broadway favorite Alan Cumming as well as the upcoming Netflix crime drama SEVEN SECONDS starring David Lyons, Regina King and Russell Hornsby, which will debut this winter.

Margherita will next star as a grown up Cindy-Lou Who in Matthew Lombardo's Who's Holiday! directed by Carl Andress at the Westside Theater this November. She most recently appeared on Broadway in 2015's DAMES AT SEA, and starred as Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL.

For more information, visit leslimargherita.com.

Photo by Ray Garcia


