Photo Coverage: Jason Mraz Gets Tuned Up for His Broadway Debut in WAITRESS!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, on Friday November 3, two-time Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz will join the company as Dr. Pomatter for a 10-week run.

Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress. A two-time Grammy Award winner (and six-time nominee), Jason has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours." Mr. Mraz has performed around the world, selling out venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

Jason will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come, this October. While his career began in coffeehouses in San Diego, he is equally at home in a pie shop on 47th Street.

Mraz was joined by Betsy Wolfe earlier this week for a special sneak peek and BroadwayWorld was there!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



'Waitress' Press Event



Sara Bareilles



Sara Bareilles



Jason Mraz



Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles



Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe



Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe



Jason Mraz



Jason Mraz



Jason Mraz



Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe



Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe



Sara Bareille



Betsy Wolfe



Jason Mraz



Sara Bareilles



Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles



Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles



Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz



Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz



Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz



Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles



Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles



Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles



Jason Mraz



'Waitress' Press Event