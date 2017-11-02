WAITRESS
Photo Coverage: Jason Mraz Gets Tuned Up for His Broadway Debut in WAITRESS!

Nov. 2, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, on Friday November 3, two-time Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz will join the company as Dr. Pomatter for a 10-week run.

Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress. A two-time Grammy Award winner (and six-time nominee), Jason has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours." Mr. Mraz has performed around the world, selling out venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

Jason will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come, this October. While his career began in coffeehouses in San Diego, he is equally at home in a pie shop on 47th Street.

Mraz was joined by Betsy Wolfe earlier this week for a special sneak peek and BroadwayWorld was there!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

'Waitress' Press Event

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe

Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe

Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe

Sara Bareille

Betsy Wolfe

Jason Mraz

Sara Bareilles

Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz

Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz

Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Jason Mraz

'Waitress' Press Event

