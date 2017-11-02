VIDEO: Jonathan Groff & Stephen Colbert Present 'Mindhunter: The Musical!'

Nov. 2, 2017  

On last night's LATE SHOW, we all know that MINDHUNTER star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled! Below, check out an early workshop of 'Mindhunter: The Musical!

In MINDHUNTER, now streaming on Netflix, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the damaged psyches of serial killers in an attempt to understand and catch them, and in the process pioneer the development of modern serial killer profiling.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.

VIDEO: Jonathan Groff & Stephen Colbert Present 'Mindhunter: The Musical!'
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Will Come to Broadway This Spring with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More!
  • Breaking: MOULIN ROUGE Will Re-Open Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre Before Heading to Broadway!
  • Breaking: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Lead Developmental Lab for MOULIN ROUGE! Musical
  • Anthony Rapp Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Advance at Age 14; Spacey Responds
  • Bette Midler Slams TV Reboot of HOCUS POCUS: 'It's Going to Be Cheap'
  • Kelli Berglund, James Snyder and Harrison White Complete Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE Panto in L.A.

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com