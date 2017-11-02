VIDEO: Jonathan Groff & Stephen Colbert Present 'Mindhunter: The Musical!'

On last night's LATE SHOW, we all know that MINDHUNTER star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled! Below, check out an early workshop of 'Mindhunter: The Musical!

In MINDHUNTER, now streaming on Netflix, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the damaged psyches of serial killers in an attempt to understand and catch them, and in the process pioneer the development of modern serial killer profiling.



Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.

