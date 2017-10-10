FIRST LISTEN: Four Original Songs Featured on OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE Soundtrack, Out 11/3; Pre-Order Now

The soundtrack from Walt Disney Animation Studios' 21-minute featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE will be RELEASED by Walt Disney Records on Nov. 3, 2017, ahead of the featurette, which opens in front of Disney•Pixar's original feature "Coco" in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" introduces four all-new original songs written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson ("Between the Lines"), and a score by Christophe Beck, who was behind the score for 2013's Oscar®-winning feature "Frozen."



The featurette welcomes back to the big screen the celebrated cast and characters from "Frozen," including Josh Gad as unforgettable snowman Olaf, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff. Emmy®-winning filmmakers Stevie Wermers-Skelton and Kevin Deters said that the music helped shape the story in unexpected ways. "Music has always been a hallmark of Disney Animation, especially the world of 'Frozen,'" said Deters. "So we're thrilled to include four new songs to help tell our story."



"Kate and Elyssa have such a sense of fun and enthusiasm," added Wermers-Skelton. "The songs really capture the spirit of Olaf and his holiday endeavor."



The featurette/soundtrack's original songs include "Ring in the Season," "The Battle of Flemmingrad," "That Time of Year" and "When We're Together. The soundtrack also includes "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" Score Suite by Beck, the traditional version of "The Ballad of Flemmingrad," plus bonus tracks with instrumental/karaoke versions of each new song.



"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" Soundtrack Track List:

1. "Ring in the Season" - Performed by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel and Josh Gad

2. "The Ballad of Flemmingrad" - Performed by Jonathan Groff

3. "Ring in the Season" (Reprise) - Performed by Idina Menzel

4. "That Time of Year" - Performed by Josh Gad and Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell and

Cast

5. "That Time of Year" (Reprise) - Performed by Josh Gad

6. "When We're Together" - Performed by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell and Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

7. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" Score Suite - Composed by Christophe Beck and Jeff Morrow

8. "The Ballad of Flemmingrad" (Traditional Version) - Performed by Jonathan Groff

9. "Ring in the Season" - [Instrumental Karaoke Mix]

10. "That Time of Year" - [Instrumental Karaoke Mix]

11. "When We're Together" - [Instrumental Karaoke Mix]

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" soundtrack will be RELEASED in physical and digital formats by Walt Disney Records on Nov. 3, 2017. The CD can be pre-ordered HERE.

Audio snippets of 3 tracks can be heard below: "That Time of Year," "When We're Together" and "Ring In the Season"=For more information on Walt Disney Records' releases, visit http://disney.com/music, Facebook.com/disneymusic, Twitter.com/disneymusic, Instagram.com/disneymusic and Snapchat.



ABOUT WDAS' "OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE" Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission in Walt Disney Animation Studios' 21-minute featurette "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." It's the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save this first Christmas for his friends. Directed by Emmy®-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton ("Prep & Landing"), produced by Oscar® winner Roy Conli ("Big Hero 6"), and featuring a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer and four original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" opens in front of Disney•Pixar's original feature "Coco" in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

