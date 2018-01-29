BWW Morning Brief January 29th, 2018: CALAMITY JANE at Feinstein's/54 Below, Ovation Awards, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Wins the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album

by Caryn Robbins - January 28, 2018

Today, the Recording Academy announced that Dear Evan Hansen has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The original cast album for Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the composers/lyricists. Ben Platt is the principal soloist.. (more...)

2) Reba McEntire Visits the Diner at WAITRESS

by Stephanie Wild - January 28, 2018

Reba McEntire came to visit the diner at Waitress last night, January 27! The country icon took a photo with the show's current stars, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz.. (more...)

3) Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, and Christopher Sieber Will Bring THE PROM to Broadway

by BWW News Desk - January 28, 2018

It was announced today that the hilarious new Broadway musical comedy THE PROM will star Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (Jitney), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and will officially open on Broadway on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at a Shubert theater to be announced.. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda Wins the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for MOANA's 'How Far I'll Go'

by Stephanie Wild - January 28, 2018

Tonight, the Recording Academy announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda has won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'How Far I'll Go' from Moana. The song is sung by Auli'i Cravalho.. (more...)

5) Who's It Gonna Be? The Best Musical Theater Album Nominees at the Grammys

by Caryn Robbins - January 28, 2018

Music's biggest night is upon us and that means that three musicals will soon learn their fate in the category for Best Musical Theater Album. In this year's race is Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Dolly!.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The 28th Annual Ovation Awards take place tonight at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles!

-CALAMITY JANE concert, starring Sara Jean Ford, is at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight at 7pm and 9:30pm!

-Andy Karl to leads a benefit reading of CHASING THE RIVER tonight at 7pm at The Pershing Square Signature Center's Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre!

-David Allen Jones will be presented with the Actors' Equity Foundation Michael McCarty Recognition Award at Actors' Equity Association's offices on Tujunga Blvd today at 3:30 pm!

-Katie Goodman's BROAD COMEDY begins performances Off-Broadway tonight at the SoHo Playhouse!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone and Ben Platt performed showstopping numbers on last night's GRAMMYS.

Ben Platt - Somewhere @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xUuNLJZPln - snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) January 29, 2018

What we're watching: A new trailer for MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN aired during the GRAMMYS last night!

Social Butterfly: BroadwayWorld was live at BroadwayCon yesterday where we streamed panels from Ahrens and Flaherty and Come From Away, as well as the First Look event. Missed the streams? No worries! Watch the video below:

