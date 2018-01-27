BWW TV Exclusive: Kvetching & Belting! Watch Highlights from Jackie Hoffman's AMERICAN SONGBOOK Appearance

Long on comic talent and vocal power, short on patience with many things, actor and comedian Jackie Hoffman is one of the stage and screen's favorite scene stealers. After shining in supporting roles in Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, she made the transition to leading lady in last year's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. She is also a fan favorite at Joe's Pub, where she has performed a string of bawdy, vaudevillian solo shows, including The Kvetching Continues, the venue's longest-running show of all time.

Fresh off her Emmy-nominated performance as Mamacita in FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, the Theatre World Award and Obie-winning Hoffman took over The Appel Room for a night of show tunes, covers, original songs, and "kvetching on an operatic scale" (New York Times). Check out exclusive highlights from her recent American Songbook performance below!

Related Articles