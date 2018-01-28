VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Somewhere' at the GRAMMYS

Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt, performed "Somewhere," a classic from West Side Story in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Leonard Bernstein, tonight on the Grammys. Watch the full video below!

Dear Evan Hansen won a Grammy of its own tonight for Best Musical Theater Album.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS are being broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Ben Platt is an American actor and singer known for originating the role of the title character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a performance for which he has won numerous awards, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Platt's credits also include the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon, as well as Benji Applebaum in the musical films Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015).

Ben Platt - Somewhere @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xUuNLJZPln — snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) January 29, 2018





