VIDEO: Christy Altomare and Alex Newell Perform at Ahrens and Flaherty's BroadwayCon Panel

Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens have crafted two of Broadway's current hit musicals - Anastasia and Once on This Island. In this panel, Lynn Ahrens, Anastasia's Christy Altomare, and Once on This Island's Hailey Kilgore discuss the strong female characters that anchor both musicals and how this theme is echoed on stage and off. The panel featured a special shout out from Stephen Flaherty, and performances by Christy Altomare, singing "In My Dreams" and Alex Newell, singing "Mama Will Provide."

Watch the full panel below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

