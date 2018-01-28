Watch Now: We're Live With the Cast and Creatives of COME FROM AWAY at BroadwayCon

BroadwayWorld is live now from BroadwayCon, bringing you the full panel with the cast and creative team from Come From Away! Join the cast and creative team from the Tony Award-winning Come From Away for a conversation on the journey from Gander to Broadway and the impact of this incredible story.

Watch the panel, streaming live below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

