Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, and Christopher Sieber Will Bring THE PROM to Broadway

It was announced today that the hilarious new Broadway musical comedy The Prom will star Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (Jitney), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and will officially open on Broadway on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman (Hello, Dolly!, Associate Costume Designer), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (War Paint), sound design by Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Anastasia), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Finding Neverland) and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

Additional casting and ticket on-sale dates to be announced shortly.

The producing team for The Prom also includes Jack Lane, Jim & Cathy Berges, Natasha Davison, Nelda Sue Yaw, Kimberlee Garris, Terry Schnuck, Reade Fahs, Elliot Masie, The John Gore Organization, Lisa Morris and Joe Grandy in association with Darren P. DeVerna/Jeremiah J. Harris and Reagan Silber.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The ALLIANCE THEATRE, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, where Variety raved, "Musical Comedy Heaven! A funny, loving and joyous musical," and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called the show "A crowd-pleasing spectacle and delightful good fun! A valentine to the outrageous egos of the Great White Way."

For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.

Brooks Ashmanskas (Barry Glickman). Broadway: Sunday In The Park With George (Hudson Theatre; Sarna Lapine, director - Also CD), Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed (Music Box Theatre; George Wolfe, dir.), Something Rotten (St. James Theatre; Casey Nicholaw, dir. - CD), Bullets Over Broadway (St. James Theatre; Susan Stroman, dir. - CD), Promises, Promises (Broadway Theatre; Rob Ashford, dir. - CD), Present Laughter (American Airlines Theatre; Nicholas Martin, dir.), The Ritz (Studio 54; Joe Mantello, dir.), Martin Short - Fame Becomes Me (Jacobs Theatre; Scott Wittman, dir.; - CD; Tony and Drama Desk Nominations), The Producers (St. James Theatre; Susan Stroman, dir.), Gypsy (Shubert Theatre; Sam Mendes, dir. - CD), Little Me (Criterion Center; Rob Marshall, dir. - CD), Dream (Royale Theatre; Wayne Cilento, dir.), How To Succeed... (Richard Rodgers Theatre; Des McAnuf, dir) and On The Twentieth Century (New Amsterdam Theatre; Peter Flynn, dir. - Actor's Fund Benefit). Off-Broadway: Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Wise Guys (New York Theatre Workshop; Sam Mendes, dir.), Sunday In The Park With George (Encores - City Center Theatre; Sarna Lapine, dir.), On A Clear Day... (Encores - City Center Theatre; Mark Brokaw, dir.), Neil Simon's London Suite (Union Square Theatre; Daniel Sullivan, dir.), A.R. Gurney's Labor Day (Manhattan Theatre Club; Jack O'Brien, dir.), Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World (WPA Theatre; Daisy Prince, dir. - CD), Jon Robin Baitz's It Changes Every Year (Malaparte - Theatre Row Theatre; Nicholas Martin, dir.), Nicky Silver's Fit To Be Tied (Playwrights Horizons; David Warren, dir.), and, as choreographer, Paul Rudnick's The New Century (Lincoln Center Theatre), Christopher Durang's Why Torture Is Wrong: And The People Who Love Them (Public Theatre) and Theresa Rebeck's The Understudy (Roundabout - Laura Pels Theatre). Regional: Ford's (1776), Mark Taper (Burn This), A.C.T. (Rich and Famous), Huntington (God Of Carnage, She Loves Me, Present Laughter, Amphitryon), McCarter (She Stoops To Conquer), Two River (Absurd Person Singular), Hangar (Dirty Blonde - as choreographer), Hartford (Comedy Of Errors, Rough Crossing), Williamstown (Johnny Baseball, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, She Stoops To Conquer, Knickerbocker, The Understudy, A Flea In Her Ear, She Loves Me, Midsummer Night's Dream), Kennedy Center (Girl Crazy, Bye, Bye, Birdie, Side Show), Old Globe (Labor Day), Arena (Animal Crackers), Boston Playwrights (Jump Rope), Portland Center for the Performing Arts (Pirates Of Penzance, Evita, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma, Anything Goes, West Side Story, A Stephen Sondheim Evening). Tours: Cinderella, Noises Off. Film: Julie and Julia (Nora Ephron, dir.) TV: "Love You More" (Amazon), "The Miraculous Year" (HBO), "The Good Wife" (CBS) and "All My Children" (ABC). B.A. from Bennington College.

Beth Leavel (Dee Dee Allen) received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in i, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. Ms. Leavel was also seen in New York City Center Encores! production of No, No, Nanette as Lucille. She originated the role of DeeDee Alan in the World Premiere of Prom at the ALLIANCE THEATRE. She has performed the roles of Sally Adams in Call Me Madam at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and M'Lynn in Steel Magnolias at the North Carolina Theatre. She recently made her NY Cabaret debut at 54 Below to sell-out audiences. Numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV, including the final episode of ER. MFA from UNC-G. Proud mom to T.J. and Sam. Grateful to my family @ BRS/GAGE.

Christopher Sieber (Trent Oliver). Broadway: Matilda, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League nominations), Spamalot (New York and West End, Tony nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love, A Christmas Carol. NYC Opera: Cinderella, Eric Idle's Not the Messiah, a comic oratorio (Toronto Symphony). Off-Broadway: The Kid, Avow, The Boys in the Band. Regional: Hairspray, Company, The Boys From Syracuse (Reprise!). TV/Film: "The Good Wife," "Elementary," Morning Glory, "Pushing Daisies," "Johnny and the Sprites," See You in September, "It's All Relative," "Two of a Kind," "Sex and the City," "Ed," Guiding Light," "All My Children," "Another World," "Law & Order."

Caitlin Kinnunen (Emma) is an actress based out of New York City. Born and raised in Washington State, she moved to New York when she was 16 to make her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening. Since then, she has appeared on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, on the First National Tour of Next to Normal, and in numerous film and television projects including; The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Sweet Little Lies, "Younger," "American Vandal," "The Knick" and "Law & Order: SVU."

Isabelle McCalla (Alyssa Greene) is thrilled to be going to The Prom! She is currently playing Jasmine in the Broadway production of Aladdin, after originating the role on the 1st National Tour. Regional Credits include: ALLIANCE THEATRE, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, the St. Louis Muny, and the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. TV: "Bull" (CBS). BFA from the University of Michigan. Thanks and love to the creatives and my family.

Michael Potts (Mr. Hawkins). HBO: "True Detective" opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, "Show Me A Hero", Brother Mouzone in "The Wire." Recurring roles on "Madam Secretary," "Person of Interest," "Gotham," "Law and Order SVU," "Damages," and "Nurse Jackie". Select Film: 37, Change in the Air, Hometown Hero, Let Me Make You A Martyr, Diggers, The Peacemaker, Stonewall and The Conspiracy Theory. Original Broadway companies of 1984, Jitney, The Book of Mormon, Grey Gardens and Lennon. Potts received the Falstaff Award for Richard III at Classic Stage and the Obie Award for The American Play at the Public. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

Angie Schworer (Angie). Broadway: The Producers (Ulla with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane), Something Rotten, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can (Astaire Award Nomination), Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy For You, The Will Rogers Follies. Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow (Grisette). Regional: World Premiere of The Prom (Angie), Mamma Mia (Tonya), Sweet Charity (Nikki), Damn Yankees (Lola), The Full Monty (Vicki), Minsky's (Ginger), Chicago (Roxie), Crazy For You (Irene), The Will Rogers Follies (Z's Fav). TV: "Law and Order: CSI," "Queer Eye," "As the World Turns," "Kennedy Center Honors" and "Smash." Film: The Producers.

Courtenay Collins (Mrs. Greene) was thrilled to join the cast of The Prom as Mrs. Green during its ALLIANCE THEATRE debut in 2016. An Atlanta based actress, she has been performing roles in Atlanta theatre for the past 10 years. ALLIANCE THEATRE productions include Jacques Brel is Alive and Well, The Geller Girls (Sarahanne) Cinderella and Fella (Queen Shelaylay), Into the Woods (Jack's Mother), Smart Cookie (Coolie), and The Fourth Wall (Peggy). Other favorites include Calendar Girls (Chris), Hello Dolly (Dolly), Evita (Evita), Catch Me If You Can (Marie), and Jerry's Girls. Courtenay has written several one woman Cabaret shows: Miss Otis Regrets, Dixie Divas, and Nightingale which she has produced and performed around the Southeast through her Production Company Mamma Sez Productions. Her Christmas show, Courtenay's Holiday Cabaret, is an annual Atlanta event and was produced by The ALLIANCE THEATRE in their 2016 -17 season. Courtenay played Christine on The National Tour of Ken Hill's Phantom of the Opera and Babette in Beauty and the Beast in Toronto. She is grateful to her two sons and her husband for their support.

Josh Lamon (Sheldon Saperstein). Broadway: Groundhog Day*, Finding Neverland*, Elf and Hair* (Both 2009 & 2011 revival companies as well as earning a Helen Hayes Award for his performance at the Kennedy Center). Off-Broadway: Josh played the Steward in the Shakespeare In The Park's production of Into the Woods starring Amy Adams and Donna Murphy. At 2nd Stage he originated the role of "Larry/Buddy" in William Finn & James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine. He then played "Richard" in the acclaimed revival of A New Brain* at Encores. Josh has also guest starred on such hit shows as "30 Rock," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Good Fight" and "Deadbeat." You can find Josh on twitter: @JoshLamon and Instagram: @Josh.Lamon. * - Original Cast Recording

Casey Nicholaw (Direction and Choreography). Currently represented on Broadway as director/choreographer of Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Best Choreography), and co-director/choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards as co-director, receiving same nominations for choreography and Olivier award recipient). Currently represented on the West End as director/choreographer of Dreamgirls, Aladdin and Book of Mormon. Upcoming on Broadway as the director/choreographer of Mean Girls. Other Broadway director/choreographer credits: Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten! (2015 Tony Nominee nominee, Best Director/Choreographer), Elf: The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations, Best Choreography). City Center Encores! - Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies (direction/choreography).

Bob Martin (Book) has been working as an actor and writer in theatre, film and television for over 3 decades. He has received many awards in both Canada and the US, including a Tony for his work on the Broadway production of The Drowsy Chaperone. Recent TV projects include Slings & Arrows I, II & III, (TMN, Sundance), Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (CBC), Michael: Everyday (CBC), Sensitive Skin I & II (HBO), and Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas (NBC). Recent theatre projects include The Prom (Atlanta), Gotta Dance (Chicago), Elf (Broadway, Dublin, London), Minsky's (LA), The Drowsy Chaperone (Toronto, Broadway, London), Second City Toronto (Performer, Director, Artistic Director), and in development: Millions, Half Time, The Sting, The Princess Bride.

Chad Beguelin (Book and Lyrics) is a four-time Tony Nominee whose works include Disney's Aladdin (Tony Award Nomination for Best Book and Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Lyrics and Best Book) and The Wedding Singer (Tony Award Nomination for Best Book and Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Lyrics). He also wrote the lyrics for the Broadway musical Elf, which broke several box office records at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. His play HARBOR premiered off-Broadway at Primary Stages. Chad also wrote the book and lyrics for Judas & Me (NYMF Award for Excellence in Lyric Writing), The Rhythm Club (Signature Theater) and Wicked City (American Stage Company). He is the recipient of the Edward Kleban Award for Outstanding Lyric Writing, the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award, the Gilman & Gonzalez-Falla Musical Theater Award and the ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award. Chad is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Dramatic Writing Program.

Matthew Sklar (Music). Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk Award-nominated composer. His stage works include Elf (Broadway, West End, US/International productions) and The Wedding Singer (Tony Award Nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Music). Matthew received a 2015 Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Music Direction for the critically-acclaimed NBC stop-motion animated TV special "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas", starring Jim Parsons and adapted from the Broadway musical. He also arranged and adapted the music of Marvin Hamlisch for the Emmy Award-winning documentary film Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did For Love, seen on PBS/American Masters. Matthew has contributed original songs/music to Sesame Street, Wonder Pets!, and the NBC Broadcast of The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. His music has been performed by major orchestras, including the Atlanta, Baltimore, and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestras. Awards include the ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Gilman/Gonzalez-Falla Theatre Award, and the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award.

Scott Pask (Scenic Design). Credits include: The Book of Mormon (Tony Award), The Band's Visit, Mean Girls, The Little Foxes (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Pillowman (Tony Award), Something Rotten! (OCC nom), Waitress, Oh Hello!, Blackbird, The Father, An Act of God, Pippin (Tony Award Nom.), Its Only a Play, The Visit (Drama Desk nom.), Airline Highway, Finding Neverland, Nine (OCC nom) Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last with Bette Midler, The Coast of Utopia (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Hewes Awards), Pal Joey (Tony Nom), A Steady Rain with Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig, A Behanding in Spokane, The Lieutentant of Inishmore, Promises Promises, Hair, Les Liaisons Dangereuses (2011 Tony Nom., Drama Desk Award), Speed-the-Plow, Take Me Out, and Urinetown. London/UK: West End, National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Old Vic, Almeida Theatre, Opera North, Chichester Festival Theatre. Also: Peter Grimes (Metropolitan Opera), Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna

Ann Roth (Costume Design) is a Tony Award-winning costume designer for her work on The Nance. She also garnered Tony nominations for The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, The Royal Family, The Crucifer of Blood and The House of Blue Leaves. Theatre credits include the upcoming Meteor Shower, Three Tall Women, The Minutes and Carousel as well as The Front Page, Misery, Fish in the Dark, A Delicate Balance, This Is Our Youth, A Raisin in the Sun, Betrayal, Hurlyburly, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Singin' in the Rain, Purlie, Waiting For Godot and The Odd Couple. As Academy Award winner for The English Patient, Roth's additional film credits include Julie & Julia, The Reader, Doubt, Closer, The Village, Cold Mountain, The Hours, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Birdcage, The Mambo Kings, Working Girl, Silkwood, 9 to 5, Hair, Klue and Midnight Cowboy. Television credits include "Angels in the America" and "Mildred Pierce." Roth received the TDF Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2011.

Matthew Pachtman (Costume Design) has designed costumes for Glimmerglass Opera, Cape Playhouse, Two Turns Theatre Company, NYMF and NY Fringe Festival. He has been the associate costume designer on more than 35 Broadway productions, including 16 collaborations with designer Ann Roth, from The Book of Mormon to Meteor Shower. He has worked on projects with NY Theatre Workshop, Roundabout Theatre Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, and Lincoln Center Theater. Film credits include work on Bridge of Spies and My Week with Marilyn.

Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) has more than 50 Broadway play and musical theatre credits. He designs extensively off-Broadway, for resident theatres and touring productions throughout the United States as well as internationally. Selected Broadway credits: War Paint, Tuck Everlasting, On Your Feet, If/Then, Kinky Boots, Pippin, Cinderella, Hairspray, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Legally Blonde, Catch Me If You Can, The Coast of Utopia - Shipwrecked, Other Desert Cities, The Merchant Of Venice, Side Man, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Finding Neverland and Wicked. He is the recipient of the TONY, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle, Lucile Lortel and OBIE Awards.

Peter Hylenski (Sound Design). Grammy, Olivier, four-time Tony nominated. Selected Designs include: Frozen, Anastasia, Something Rotten, Rock of Ages, After Midnight, Motown, The Scottsboro Boys, Side Show, Rocky, Bullets Over Broadway, Shrek the Musical, On A Clear Day, Lend Me A Tenor, Elf, Wonderland, Cry Baby, The Times They Are A-Changin', The Wedding Singer, Sweet Charity, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Little Women, Brooklyn. Other credits: Le Reve at Wynn Las Vegas, Ragtime (London), Rocky Das Musical, King Kong.

Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design). Makeup design for Aladdin, Mean Girls, Present Laughter, Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten!, The Rocky Horror Show and makeup design consultant for Sister Act. She has worked as a makeup artist on Broadway for more than 18 years, including Spider-Man, Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Into the Woods, Bells Are Ringing, The Wild Party, Tango Argentino, Little Me, The Wizard of Oz, The King and I and Kiss of the Spiderwoman and has worked with the esteemed Eartha Kitt and Diahann Carroll.

Josh Marquette (Wig and Hair Design). NY/London: Mean Girls, Present Laughter, Dreamgirls, Paramour, Tuck Everlasting, School of Rock, Something Rotten, Aladdin, Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon, Trip of Love, First Date, Elf, Dogfight, The Best Man, Look Back in Anger, The Drowsy Chaperone, Pig Farm, The... Trailer Park Musical, Altar Boyz, Show Boat @ Carnegie Hall, Encores! Most Happy Fella, & Follies, Mamma Mia! West Coast: Robin & the 7 Hoods, Peep Show, Minsky's, Vanities. Television: "The Slap", "30 Rock", "SNL".

Larry Hochman (Orchestrations) 16 Broadway shows incl.: Hello, Dolly!, Book of Mormon (Tony, Drama Desk), Something Rotten!, On the Twentieth Century, Pippin, Scottsboro Boys, She Loves Me, Spamalot. Eight Tony nominations. TV: Composer of "Wonder Pets!" (five Emmys). Twenty-five regional and Off-Broadway shows incl. Death Takes a Holiday (Maury Yeston) and Marvin Hamlisch's The Nutty Professor. Seventeen films incl. The Informant! (Marvin Hamlisch). Recordings, concerts: Paul McCartney, Eric Idle, Barbra Streisand, Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald, Barry Manilow, Boston Pops, New York Philharmonic and Sir Paul McCartney.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Direction) is a music director, conductor, orchestrator, composer and arranger in the Broadway community. This past fall she was Kristin Chenoweth's sidekick in My Love Letter To Broadway. Her New York credits include: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Big Fish, Company, Sweeney Todd, Road Show, Sweet Charity, Allegro, Hello Again, Next to Normal, The Addams Family. She won a Drama Desk for Best Orchestrations for Company. She is passionate about arts education and poverty reduction. She is the Executive Director of ASTEP- Artists Striving To End Poverty (www.asteponline.org) which recruits and trains high level artists to work with kids in extreme situations to teach them health education and life skills through the arts. She is from North Carolina and has taught on the faculties of Juilliard, NYU, and Boston College.

Dori Berinstein (Producer) is a four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer and an Emmy-award-winning director, producer and writer of film and television. Dori's Broadway shows include: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Tony); Legally Blonde: The Musical (Olivier), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony),The Crucible, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Tony), Fool Moon (Tony), Flower Drum Song, Enchanted April and Golden Child. In addition to The Prom, Dori is also producing the musical Half Time, directed by Jerry Mitchell, inspired by Dori's award-winning documentary film Gotta Dance. As an award-winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dori directed, wrote and produced: Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did For Love (Emmy Award / American Masters), Carol Channing: Larger Than Life (Showtime), Gotta Dance, ShowBusiness: The Road To Broadway (Showtime) and The Last Blintz. Dori is the recipient of Broadway's Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theatre Producing. She co-founded Camp Broadway and recently launched The Lights of Broadway Show Cards with illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson. Dori executive produced and/or supervised over 50 feature, special f/x and/or animated productions, including Isaac Mizrahi's Unzipped, Dirty Dancing and Jim Henson's MuppetVision 3-D.

Bill Damaschke (Producer) is the President of Animation and Family Entertainment for Skydance Media, where he serves as the key architect setting the overall creative direction and strategy for Skydance. In conjunction with the company's feature film and television division, he curates and oversees a team dedicated to producing a bold and original slate of both animated and hybrid family programming. Previously, he spent 20 years at Dreamworks Animation, most recently as Chief Creative Officer, where he was involved in the creative, artistic, and operational direction of the company. His tenure oversaw the release of some of the company's big franchise films, including Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods. He also oversaw all of Dreamworks Animation's live theatrical productions, including the award-winning Shrek The Musical. Bill's other current projects as a producer are the Broadway-bound musical Half Time, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, which will be presented at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Spring of 2018, and the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge, directed by Alex Timbers, on which Bill serves as Executive Producer.

