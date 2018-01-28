Who's It Gonna Be? The Best Musical Theater Album Nominees at the Grammys

Music's biggest night is upon us and that means that three musicals will soon learn their fate in the category for Best Musical Theater Album. In this year's race is Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Dolly!.

The Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album has been awarded since 1959. The first recipient of the award went to composer Meredith Willson for THE MUSIC MAN. In the past six years, the winner of this category has gone to a musical which has also won a Tony Awards for Best Musical or Best Revival of a Musical (Exception: 2015: Beautiful).

This year's nominees are:

COME FROM AWAY

Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

HELLO, DOLLY!

Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Which musical do you think will earn the Grammy this year? Check back This afternoon to find out!

Click here for a full list of this year's Grammy nominees!



THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network.





