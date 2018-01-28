VIDEO: Patti LuPone Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' at the GRAMMYS

Jan. 28, 2018  

Patti LuPone reprised her 1981 performance of EVITA's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" at tonight's Grammy Awards! Watch the full performance below!

LuPone starred as Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, for which she won the 1980 Tony Award Best Actress in a Musical.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDSwill be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBSTelevision Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

