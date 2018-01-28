Watch Now: We're Live at BroadwayCon Giving You a First Look at Broadway's Upcoming Shows

BroadwayWorld is live from BroadwayCon's First Look event, which gets fans excited for the new season with performances and news from Broadway's upcoming shows. Take a first look at upcoming Broadway shows and get a taste of next year's hits today!

Watch the full event, streaming live below:

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.





Related Articles