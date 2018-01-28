DEAR EVAN HANSEN Wins the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Today, the Recording Academy announced that Dear Evan Hansen has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.



The original cast album for Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the composers/lyricists. Ben Platt is the principal soloist.

This year's other nominees included Come From Away and Hello, Dolly!



The Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album has been awarded since 1959. The first recipient of the award went to composer Meredith Willson for THE MUSIC MAN. Recent winners include KINKY BOOTS (2014), BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (2015), HAMILTON (2016) and THE COLOR PURPLE (2017). The year reflects the year in which the GRAMMY AWARDS were handed out, for music released in the previous year. The current eligibility year is defined by the Recording Academy as beginning October 1, and ending the following September 30.

