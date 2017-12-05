Sara Jean Ford to Star in CALAMITY JANE in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats) will star in two concert presentations of the Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster's musical Calamity Jane at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, January 29th, 2018, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Ford will be joined by Christopher Gurr (Cats, Memphis), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Tally Sessions (War Paint, Falsettos), and Brandon Uranowitz (Prince of Broadway, Falsettos). More casting will be announced at a later date.

Producer Robert W. Schneider said, "We are very excited to be bringing this marvelous score to New York audiences. Calamity Jane is a curiosity as it has never been performed on Broadway. Sara is one of Broadway's most versatile actresses and I am so happy that she, and this amazing cast, are going to be starring in this very special evening at Feinstein's/54 Below."

CALAMITY JANE follows Calamity Jane as she shoots her way into the hearts of all the colorful town folk and tries to win the heart of the infamous Wild Bill Hickok. Songs from CALAMITY JANE include: "Everyone Complains About the Weather," "Windy City," "It's Harry I'm Planning to Marry," and many more!

Sara Jean Ford is known for starring as Christine Daaé on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera. Additional Broadway credits include Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, A Little Night Music, and Finnian's Rainbow.

Christopher Gurr made his Broadway debut in All the Way and then went on to perform in Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace, Tuck Everlasting, and Cats. He has also been seen in the first national tours of Memphis and Monty Python's Spamalot.

Tyler Hanes made his Broadway debut in Oklahoma! and then went on to perform in Hairspray, The Boy From Oz, Urban Cowboy, Sweet Charity, The Frogs, A Chorus Line, On the Town, and Cats.

Kara Lindsay made her Broadway debut in Newsies as Katherine Plumber and then went on to perform as Glinda in Wicked, and Cynthia in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Michael Park made his Broadway debut in Carousel and then went on to perform in Smokey Joe's Cafe, Little Me, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Tuck Everlasting, and Dear Evan Hansen. He is also known for his 13 years as Jack Snyder on As the World Turns.

Tally Sessions made is Broadway debut in The House of Blue Leaves and then went on to appear in Big Fish, School of Rock - The Musical, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Falsettos, and War Paint.

Brandon Uranowitz made his a Broadway Debut in Baby It's You! and then went on to perform in An American in Paris (Tony Nomination), Falsettos (Tony Nomination), and Prince of Broadway.

The concert is produced by Robert W. Schneider. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS CALAMITY JANE tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

