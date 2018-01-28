Lin-Manuel Miranda Wins the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for MOANA's 'How Far I'll Go'

Tonight, the Recording Academy announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda has won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "How Far I'll Go" from Moana. The song is sung by Auli'i Cravalho.

Also nominated in the category was Pasek and Paul's "City of Stars" from La La Land,

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Fifty Shades Darker, "Never Give Up" from Lion, and "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall.

"How Far I'll Go" was featured in Walt Disney Studio's hit animated film MOANA. The music was written by Tony Award winner and HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and is one of seven original songs on the film's soundtrack.

"How Far I'll Go" appears twice in MOANA, first performed during the film by young star Auli'i Cravalho who voices the title character, and again during the end credits, performed by Alessia Cara.





Related Articles