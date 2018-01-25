BWW Morning Brief January 25th, 2018: Rewatch PHANTOM'S 30th Anniversary Festivities, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Exclusive: Catching up with the Original Phantom, Michael Crawford as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Turns 30 on Broadway

by Robert Diamond - January 24, 2018

To celebrate this amazing milestone, we checked in by phone with Michael Crawford, from New Zealand. As many know, along with a long career creating numerous roles, the star also inspired the creation of this very web site. After I saw the production myself in 1994, my father said 'If you thought that was great, you need to hear the original...' And, the rest is BroadwayWorld history.. (more...)

2) Things are Going to Get Bloody as RIVERDALE will Perform CARRIE: THE MUSICAL this Spring

by Matt Tamanini - January 24, 2018

It looks like things are about to get (even more) bloody for Archie and company, as Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the CW's high school drama RIVERDALE will be staging a production of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL this spring. The show's resident bad girl Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) will play Carrie White in the episode.. (more...)

3) Rialto Chatter: Could Jonathan Groff Bring THE BOBBY DARIN STORY to Broadway?

by Matt Tamanini - January 24, 2018

This morning in the New York Post, columnist Michael Riedel reported that THE BOBBY DARIN STORY, which recently played a three-performance run at the 92nd Street Y could potentially make the jump to full-fledged Broadway musical.. (more...)

4) Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE Starring Santino Fontana Will Play Pre-Run in Chicago

by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2018

TOOTSIE's story is hitting the stage! Scott Sanders Productions announced today that the world premiere of the new comedy musical, TOOTSIE, will play a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) from September 11 October 14. TOOTSIE will come to Broadway in spring 2019.. (more...)

5) Maryann Plunkett, Pearl Rhein, and More Star in Ars Nova's THE LUCKY ONES

by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2018

Ars Nova one of the most adventurous Off-Broadway companies (New York Times), piece by piece productions and Z Space present the world premiere of The Lucky Ones, a new musical by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher (Hundred Days), commissioned and developed by Ars Nova.. (more...)

