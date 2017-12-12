Richard Kind, Karen Ziemba and More Original Stars to Reunite for 54 SINGS CURTAINS This Winter

Members of the original Broadway production of John Kander, Fred Ebb, Rupert Holmes, and Peter Stone's CURTAINS, which opened on Broadway in 2007, will reunite for a concert presentation of the musical at Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, January 25th, 2018, at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

Reprising their roles from the original production will be Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway), Edward Hibbert (It Shoulda Been You), Erin Davie (Side Show), Noah Racey (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn).

Richard Kind (Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm) will take on the leading role of Detective Cioffi. Mary Callanan (Bandstand) will play producer Carmen Bernstein. The role of critic Daryl Grady will be performed by The New York Post's Michael Riedel at the 7pm performance, and Charles Isherwood at the 9:30pm performance.

They will be joined by original cast members Nili Basseman (Chicago), J. Austin Eyer (The Little Mermaid), Paula Leggett Chase (A Chorus Line), Brittany Marcin(Anything Goes), Christopher Spaulding (Rock of Ages), and Jerome Vivona (Seussical).

CURTAINS' co-lyricist and co-book writer, Rupert Holmes, will host both concerts.

More casting will be announced at a later date.

Director and producer Robert W. Schneider said, "I am over the moon that Curtains is making its way back to New York City, and with this dream cast. I am honored that Mr. Holmes and Mr. Kander trust our team enough to bring their score back to New York audiences at the fabulous Feinstein's/54 Below."

CURTAINS takes place in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston's Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast & crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan!

Songs from CURTAINS include: "Show People," "I Miss The Music," "Coffee Shop Nights," and many more!

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen. Daniel Lincoln will be the music director.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS CURTAINS tickets can be purchased at 54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

