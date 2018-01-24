Breaking: MTC Will Bring THE NAP, CHOIR BOY & More to Broadway in 2018-19 Season!

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced the first two Broadway productions slated for Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2018-2019 season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

MTC will produce the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors; Harvest) and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; Rabbit Hole; Proof); and the Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Lobby Hero). Choir Boy will mark McCraney's Broadway debut as well as the second production that transfers to Broadway following an American premiere at MTC's The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series, where it debuted in the summer of 2013 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences, extending twice during its run.

In addition, MTC will produce the world premiere of India Pale Ale, the new play by Jaclyn Backhaus (Men on Boats, People Doing Math Live!) and directed by Lortel Award nominee Will Davis (Men on Boats, Charm) at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I.

ON BROADWAY AT THE SAMUEL J. FRIEDMAN THEATRE

The Nap

American Premiere by Richard Bean

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Previews Begin: Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Opening Night: Thursday, September 27, 2018

MTC will open its 2018-19 season with the American premiere of a new play by Richard Bean, the author of the rollicking, award-winning Broadway comedyOne Man, Two Guvnors. The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious," The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive." Directing is Tony Award® winner Daniel Sullivan.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for The Nap will be announced soon.

ON BROADWAY AT THE SAMUEL J. FRIEDMAN THEATRE

Choir Boy

Broadway Premiere by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Directed by Trip Cullman

Previews Begin: Thursday, December 27, 2018

Opening Night: Tuesday, January 22, 2019

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? On its American debut at MTC's Studio Stage II, The New York Times called the play "vivid, magnetic and moving," and The New York Post hailed it as "bracing and provocative." Now, we're thrilled to bring this soaring music-filled work to Broadway. Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is an Oscar®-winning screenwriter of Moonlight and a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant. Directing is Trip Cullman (Murder Ballad).

Choir Boy was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Choir Boy will be announced soon.

MTC AT NEW YORK CITY CENTER - STAGE I

India Pale Ale

World Premiere by Jaclyn Backhaus

Directed by Will Davis

Previews Begin: Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Opening Night: Tuesday, October 23, 2018

In a small Wisconsin town, a tight-knit Punjabi community gathers to celebrate the wedding of a traditional family's only son, just as their strong-willed daughter announces her plans to move away and open a bar. As they come together for feasts filled with singing and dancing, one generation's cherished customs clash with another's modern-day aspirations, and ghosts and pirates from the family's past linger in everyone's thoughts - until one sudden event changes everything. This poignant and smartly funny new play about legacy, life and longing comes from the fresh voice of Jaclyn Backhaus, who again teams up with her Men on Boats director, Will Davis.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for India Pale Ale will be announced soon.

Five additional productions for MTC's 2018- 2019 season - including one at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; two at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I; and two at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center - will be announced in the coming weeks.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenbergby Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good Peopleand Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson;Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

