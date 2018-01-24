Rialto Chatter: Could Jonathan Groff Bring THE BOBBY DARIN STORY to Broadway?

This morning in the New York Post, columnist Michael Riedel reported that THE BOBBY DARIN STORY, which recently played a five-day run at the 92nd Street Y could potentially make the jump to full-fledged Broadway musical.

Starring Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, the show played to great reviews, and excited a number of Broadway producers, including CHICAGO and WAITRESS's Barry Weissler, whom Riedel reported is actively attempting to secure the show's rights.

In addition to Groff, the show featured Stephanie Styles, George Salazar, David Pittu, and Elena Shaddow, and featured such Darrin classics as "Mack the Knife," "Beyond the Sea," Dream Lover," and more.

Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization president Ted Chapin produced the event as part of the Y's Lyrics and Lyricists series after reportedly seeing the show in Australia and thinking that it would make the perfect first production for his time as the series' producer.

Darin was born in East Harlem, and after meeting record producer Don Kirshner (no stranger to being a character in bio-musicals), went from being a jingle writer to a star in the vein of Frank Sinatra. However, his open political stances soured him to his more conservative fans. After suffering from rheumatic fever for his entire life, Darin died at the age of 37 after undergoing heart surgery.

As a lifelong fan, Groff reportedly jumped at the chance to play Darin, and Riedel is comparing this performance by the SPRING AWAKENING and HAMILTON Tony nominee to that of Hugh Jackman's as Peter Allen in THE BOY FROM OZ.

Groff is also the star of Netflix's crime drama MINDHUNTER, which was renewed for a second season late last year. How that will impact any potential Broadway run, is yet to be seen.

