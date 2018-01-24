VIDEO: BWW Exclusive First Look - Tony Winner Steve Kazee Guests on NBC's BLINDSPOT

Tony Award winner Steve Kazee returns for a guest spot on NBC's BLINDSPOT, this Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00 PM. Below, BWW brings you an exclusive first look at the appearance! In the episode titled 'Technology Wizards,' while Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) partner with a mysterious man from Jane's past to find a missing person, the team races to stop an arms deal. Also starring Rob Brown (Edgar Reade), Audrey Esparza (Tasha Zapata), Ashley Johnson (Patterson) and Luke Mitchell (Roman). Guest starring Ennis Esmer (Rich Dotcom), Josh Dean (Boston Arliss Crab), Kristina Reyes (Avery), Sanjit de Silva (Sanjay), Andrew Long (Max), John Patrick Hayden (Johnny Sheridan), Steve Kazee (Clem) and Patrick Brana (TJ).

Steve Kazee will make his return to Broadway this summer in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. He won the Tony Award for his performance of 'Guy' in ONCE. Other Broadway credits include TO BE OR NOT TO BE, 110 IN THE SHADE, SEASCAPE and SPAMOLOT.

On TV, the actor appeared as Michael Barlow in Medium and Mark Green in Numb3rs and on NCIS as Michael Locke. Kazee had a starring role on the CMT's WORKING CLASS and played Gus Pfender in a recurring role in season 5 and 6 of Showtime's series SHAMELESS.

Related Articles