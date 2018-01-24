Maryann Plunkett, Pearl Rhein, and More Star in Ars Nova's THE LUCKY ONES

Ars Nova "one of the most adventurous Off-Broadway companies" (New York Times), piece by piece productions and Z Space present the world premiere of The Lucky Ones, a new musical by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher (Hundred Days), commissioned and developed by Ars Nova.



The Lucky Ones features a book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, music and lyrics by The Bengsons, choreography by Emmy-nominee Sonya Tayeh (FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, Moulin Rouge!) and direction by OBIE, Lortel and Drama Desk-winner Anne Kauffman (Marvin's Room, A Life, Mary Jane).



In The Lucky Ones, indie-music duo The Bengsons spin a memory-tale of teenaged passion, ideals lived to the limits, family shattered and faith lost - all in hope of finding a way home again. Through soulful electro-folk songs, this driving, semi-autobiographical story grabs joy and grief with the same hand and holds them tightly, in a radical affirmation of being alive.



The complete 18-member ensemble cast of The Lucky Ones includes Abigail Bengson, Shaun Bengson, Damon Daunno (Kneehigh Theater, Hadestown), Mia DeWeese, Tilly Evans-Krueger (Company XIV's Nutcracker Rouge), Lenin Fernandez, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Lindsey Hailes, Dani Markham, Zach McNally (Fiddler on The Roof), Jennifer Morris (The Civilians), OBIE-winner Tom Nelis (Indecent, The Visit, Aida), Tony-winner Maryann Plunkett (Me and My Girl, Richard Nelson's Apple Family Plays), Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Ida Saki, Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine, Mule Bone) Adina Verson (Indecent) and Amelia Workman (Tender Napalm, The Shipment).



The creative team for The Lucky Ones includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Nick Kourtides(sound design), Noah Mease (prop design), Kimberly Grigsby (music supervision), Wiley DeWeese (music direction), Amanda Spooner (production stage manager) and Henry Russell Bergstein (casting).



Performances of The Lucky Ones will take place March 19-April 21 at The Connelly Theater, located at 220 E 4th Street in Manhattan. Tickets, priced at $45 general and $65 reserved, can be purchased by visiting arsnovanyc.com or by calling 212-352-3101.



Ars Nova's Ticket Initiative, generously supported in part by New York City's Department of Cultural Affairs, underwrites the cost of tickets for all performances, allowing the company to make theater accessible to the next generation of theater-goers. Through that initiative, $25 tickets are available with code TAKEMYHAND for performances March 19-24 and $35 tickets are available with code FOLLOWME for performances March 26-31.



Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova is committed to developing and producing theater, comedy and music artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Ars Nova has been honored with an OBIE Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Their critically acclaimed productions of Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard with Lightning Rod Special, directed by Taibi Magar, and Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds, directed by Rachel Chavkin, are currently on tour.



About the Creative Team



THE BENGSONS (Book, Music & Lyrics) Married duo The Bengsons have appeared across the country and around the globe. Their compositions were featured in Sonya Tayeh's you'll still call me by name (New York Live Arts), The National Theater of Scotland and The Team's Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theater Festival), Sarah Gancher's The Place We Built (The Flea), Rachel Bonds' Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP Theater) and Anne Washburn's Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company) in which they also starred. Their musical Hundred Days played at New York Theatre Workshop, following a much-lauded production at Public Theater's Under the Radar festival. They have had three singles featured on So You Think You Can Dance (FOX). Abigail Nessen Bengson has toured as a member of tUnE-yArDs, including an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Upcoming: Untitled Lincoln Center Theater commission.



SARAH GANCHER's (Book) writing has been seen internationally, including London's National Theatre, Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre, Steppenwolf, The Public Theater, Seattle Rep, Hartford Stage and Ars Nova. Honors include the NYSAF Founder's Award, the Clifford Odets Commission, a Time Warner Fellowship and a Drama League Nomination. A member/alum of Interstate 73, The Playwrights Realm Writing Fellows program and Ars Nova's Play Group. Sarah was a co-writer of The TEAM's Mission Drift (Drama League nom, Edinburgh International Festival Fringe Prize) Recent: I'll Get You Back Again at Round House Theater, directed by Rachel Chavkin; Seder at Hartford Stage, directed by Elizabeth Williamson; Hundred Days at NYTW. She is under commission by Asolo Repertory Theater and Second City Theatricals. MFA: NYU.



SONYA TAYEH (Choreographer) is a NYC based choreographer and director. Selected credits: you'll still call me by name, a dance-symphony commissioned by New York Live Arts; Martha Graham Dance Company/Lamentation Variation; Hundred Days (Public Theater/Dir. Anne Kauffman); The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA/Dir. Arin Arbus); Andrew Lippas' The Wild Party (City Center Encores!/Dir. Leigh Silverman); Iphigenia in Aulis (CCS/Dir. Rachel Chavkin), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre/Dir. Leigh Silverman), The Last Goodbye (Old Globe/Dir. Alex Timbers), Hundred Days (New York Theatre Workshop/Dir. Anne Kauffman). She has gleaned accolades for her versatile work, including two Emmy nominations for Fox's So You Think You Can Dance and the Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for "Outstanding Choreography." Upcoming projects include: Moulin Rouge! (Spring 2018/Dir. Alex Timbers).



ANNE KAUFFMAN (Director) Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP Theater); Hundred Days (NYTW, Z Space, The Know Theater); Mary Jane (NYTW, Yale Rep); Marvin's Room (Roundabout Theatre Company); Assassins (Encores Off-Center); A Life (Lortel nomination, Drama League Nomination); Marjorie Prime (Lortel Nomination, Drama League Nomination); Detroit (Playwrights Horizons); The Nether, Smokefall (MCC); Buzzer (The Public); Belleville (Lortel Nomination, NYTW, Yale Rep); You Got Older (Drama Desk Nomination, P73 Productions). Co-Artistic Director of Encores Off-Center, Resident Director Roundabout Theater, Artistic Associate and Founding Member of The Civilians, Sundance Program Associate, Clubbed Thumb Associate Artist and co-creator of the CT Directing Fellowship, New Georges Associate Artist, Artistic Council of Soho Rep, SDC Executive Board Member. OBIES (Directing and Sustained Excellence), the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award and two Barrymore Awards.



About the Cast



DAMON DAUNNO has toured throughout Russia and Europe on behalf of the US State Dept. Acting Credits: Kneehigh Theater Co.'s The Tin Drum (International Tour), Brief Encounter (Broadway, International Tour); Tristan and Yeseult (US Tour); Wild Bride (St. Ann's Warehouse, Berkeley Rep); BEARDO (Pipeline); HADESTOWN (NYTW). TV: The Following (Fox). He is a multi-instrumentalist and has composed scores for films; he co-conceived and starred in his own original short film Steve and Dave: Storm Chasers.



MIA DeWEESE received her BFA in dance from Marymount Manhattan College. She is the Associate Choreographer for the upcoming musical, Moulin Rouge!. She was a performer in Sonya Tayeh's dance symphony, you'll still call me by name. Mia is a member of the collective FreeMove Dance directed by Jenn Freeman. She participated in The Lucky Ones lab at Vineyard Arts Project and is thrilled to be involved in the Off-Broadway production.



TILLY EVANS-KRUEGER was raised in Madison, WI. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BFA in dance from Wright State University. Tilly was most recently with Company XIV's production of Nutcracker Rouge. She has toured nationally and internationally with BODYTRAFFIC. Other companies include Spectrum Dance Theater + Donald Byrd, The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and DCDC II. Last winter, Tilly was gratified to work with Sonya Tayeh's you'll still call me by name residency at NYLA.



LENIN FERNANDEZ is an LA-based performance artist, working with LA Contemporary Dance Company, Heidi Duckler Dance Theater, Sarah Elgart, Erica Sobol, Becca Lemme, The Assembly and has additionally worked with Twyla Tharp and Cindy Salgado. In 2016, he performed with Rome-based Company Esklan Arts Factory for 3 months and closed that year working with Sonya Tayeh on her NYLA commission you'll still call me by name.



LINDSEY HAILES is so grateful and excited to make her NYC debut in The Lucky Ones. Previous credits include the national tours of The Wizard of Oz and Dirty Dancing, The Classic Story on Stage. A special thank you to the entire creative team for the opportunity to be a part of this project. Love always to my incredible and supportive family.



DANI MARKHAM's recent collaborators include Tune-Yards, Sonya Tayeh and Grammy nominee, Childish Gambino. She has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Jools Holland and alongside Dave Chapelle. Markham appeared on the judge's panel for the international Hit Like A Girl drum competition and actively engages in programs that inspire the youth and women through drumming and creative expression. Markham is an official LP (Latin Percussion) Artist and Endorsee.



ZACH MCNALLY most recently originated the role of "Captain George Grove" in Randy Weiner and Ryan Heffington's Seeing You. He made his Broadway debut in the recent revival of Fiddler on The Roof, directed by Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Hofesh Shecter. Other credits include "MacDuff" in the off-Broadway hit show Sleep No More and "William The Hustler" in Third Rail Projects' The Grand Paradise.



JENNIFER MORRIS is a founding associate artist of the OBIE award-winning company, The Civilians. Work with Civilians includes: Mr. Burns, Gone Missing and YOU BETTER SIT DOWN (which she conceived and co-wrote). YBSD ran off-Broadway and was then expanded online through partnerships with Huffington Post and NPR/WNYC. Jennifer produced the documentary Mentor (Amazon/iTunes); the short films Buzzer, Tiffany (PBS) and Unknown Seven. She has written/hosted shows on Food Network and WE and created digital series for ABC/Disney and Fremantle Media. Additional work at Soho Rep, P.S. 122, Cherry Lane, Barrow Street, Williamstown, The Public and A.R.T.



TOM NELIS Broadway: Indecent, The Visit, Enron, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, Aida. Off-Broadway: The Vineyard, The Public Theater, NYTW, MTC, TFANA, Playwrights Horizons, Signature Theater, The Talking Band, Ripe Time, BAM, En Garde Arts. International: The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Suzuki Company of Toga, SITI Company, Laurie Anderson, Richard Foreman. Awards: Eliot Norton Outstanding Performer (The Tempest), OBIE (THE MEDIUM), San Diego Critics Ensemble Award (WINTERTIME). Founding member of SITI Company, MFA, UC San Diego.



MARYANN PLUNKETT is a Tony, Obie & Drama Desk Award winning actress who most recently performed in the ensemble of Richard Nelson's three Gabriel Plays and his four Apple Plays which played The Public Theater, the Kennedy Center and toured the world and were, all seven, filmed and broadcast in the US on PBS/WNET television. She has starred on Broadway in Me and My Girl, The Crucible, Saint Joan, Sunday In The Park With George, Agnes Of God and many others. Recent TV and Film credits include Mad, Youth In Oregon, Family Fang, Squid And The Whale to name just a few.



PEARL RHEIN is an actor, musician and songwriter. Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. New York: Shakespeare in the Park, Irish Rep, Red Bull. Regional: A.R.T., Arena Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Pearl teaches music and is writing a musical about historical women in S.T.E.M. MFA: UC San Diego. BA: Ball State University. Proud member Actors Equity, SAG-AFTRA & Local 802. @pearlrhein, pearlrhein.com.



IDA SAKI trained at Booker T. Washington HSPVA and Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. She has received national honors including one of Dance Magazine's Top 25 to Watch in 2013 and modern dance winner by NFAA YoungArts where she was named a Presidential Scholar of the Arts. Saki was a closing member of Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet after dancing with them from 2012-2015. She is a co-founder of Dancer's Give Back Dallas and a Mind Body Dancer Yoga® Teacher. Saki is currently performing as Lady Macbeth in the immersive show, Sleep No More, in New York City.



MYRA LUCRETIA TAYLOR Broadway: Nine (Tony Award, Best Revival), Macbeth, Electra, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Mule Bone, A Streetcar Named Desire. Off-Broadway: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (MCC), Familiar (Playwrights Horizons), Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominations, Best Featured Actress. Regional: Where Storms Are Born (Williamstown Theatre Festival). TV: Atlanta (FX), GIRLS (HBO). Film: The Big Stick, Catfight. Web Series: The Best Thing You'll Ever Do (Indie Web, Best Featured Actress nomination). Ms. Taylor is a Fox Fellow.



ADINA VERSON most recently originated the role of Rifkele in the Broadway production of Indecent. Previous credits include The Servant of Two Masters (TFANA, Seattle Rep, Guthrie, ArtsEmerson), Indecent (Vineyard, La Jolla, Yale Rep), As You Like It (Shakespeare Theatre Company, DC), The Winter's Tale (Yale Rep), 4000 Miles (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), peerless (Barrington Stage) and Machine Makes Man (OldSoundRoom), which she co-created with Michael McQuilken. TV: Mozart in the Jungle, The Strain, Wormwood. MFA, Yale School of Drama.



AMELIA WORKMAN Company member of The New Museum's pop up repertory company X-ID; Simon Stephenson's On The Shore of the Wide World (Atlantic); Susan Lori Parks's The Death Of The Last Black Man In The Whole Entire World (Signature Theatre); Leslye Headland's The Layover (Second Stage); Laura Jacqumin's Residence (Humana Festival); By The Way Meet Vera Stark (Goodman Theatre); Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova). Original company and international touring company of Young Jean Lee's The Shipment.



About Ars Nova



Ars Nova is committed to developing and producing theater, comedy, and music artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our unique development programs are designed to support outside-the-box thinking and encourage innovative, genre-bending work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a safe environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.



Ars Nova has been honored with an OBIE Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include:Time Out New York Critics' Pick, KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work" Obie Award-winner and New York Times' "Best of 2016" Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard with Lightning Rod Special, directed by Taibi Magar (now on international tour); "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner FUTURITY, by César Alvarez with The Lisps, directed by Sarah Benson; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin (now touring the US after a return engagement Off Broadway); Time Out New York's "Best of 2014," JACUZZI by The Debate Society, directed by Oliver Butler; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; Jollyship the Whiz-Bang by Nick Jones and Raja Azar, directed by Sam Gold; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail.



About piece by piece productions



piece by piece productions is a not-for-profit producing organization that was started in 1999 by Wendy vanden Heuvel. Productions have included: Medea directed by Deborah Warner with Fiona Shaw on Broadway (associate producer), The Tricky Part by Martin Moran (2004 Obie award and two Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Play) and All The Rage, (Lucille Lortel Award, Outstanding Solo Show 2013) by Martin Moran produced with Rising Phoenix Repertory and The Barrow Group; The Walworth Farce by Enda Walsh; Mabou Mines' DollHouse, Emma Rice's Brief Encounter and Let The Right One In, all in association with St. Ann's Warehouse; My Name is Rachel Corrie in association with The Royal Court Theatre; Slipping in association with Rising Phoenix Repertory and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater; Elective Affinities with Zoe Caldwell by David Adjmi, co-produced with Rising Phoenix Repertory and Soho Rep; Lee Breuer's La Divina Caricatura in association with St. Ann's Warehouse, La Mama ETC, Mabou Mines and Dovetail Productions; and Hundred Days by The Bengsons and Kate E. Ryan, co-produced with Z Space (TBA Outstanding New Musical 2014). piece by piece productions has been a producer with co-creators Brian Mertes and Melissa Kievman on The Lake Lucille Chekhov Project since 2010 (Ivanov, Seagull). Film: The Rest I Make Up: Documenting Irenedirected by Michelle Memran (a documentary about the life and work of the playwright Maria Irene Fornes), I Am A Seagull: The Lake Lucille Chekhov Project directed by Brian Mertes. Most recently piece by piece productions co-produced Martin Moran's The Tricky Part and All the Rage with A.C.T at The Strand Theater in San Francisco; and co-presented Noche Flamenca's Antigona and The Wooster Group's The Town Hall Affair with Z Space. Wendy lives in San Francisco with her husband Brad Coley and their daughter Lila Blue.



About Z Space



Z SPACE, based in the Mission District of San Francisco, is one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works. Led by Executive Artistic Director Lisa Steindler since 2007 and founded by David Dower in 1993, Z Space celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2018, continuing its mission to empower artistic risk, collaboration and camaraderie amongst artists and audience in the service of commissioning, developing and producing new work. Keystone initiatives include New Work, a development, production and presentation program that supports artists and ensembles from conception to realization of unique works; Word for Word, a resident theater company that transforms works of literature verbatim to the stage; Youth Arts, an arts education program promoting literacy and creativity; and the subsidized rental program which opens our venues for use by a variety of other art groups. Z Space fills an essential role in the Bay Area's arts ecology and continues to raise its profile and partnerships both regionally and nationally. Eschewing traditional theater models with fixed seasons and subscription packages, Z Space chooses to remain flexible, to focus on artists' needs and to facilitate the time and resources necessary to develop each project fully.

Book by The Bengsons & Sarah Gancher

Music & Lyrics by The Bengsons

Choreographed by Sonya Tayeh

Directed by Anne Kauffman



Previews: March 19-21; 26-28 at 7pm; March 22-24, 29, 30 at 8pm

Opening: Saturday, March 31 at 7pm

Regular performances through April 21: Monday-Wednesday at 7pm; Thursday-Saturday at 8pm; April 7, 14 and 21 at 3pm



The Connelly Theater(220 E 4th Street)

Tickets: $45 general, $65 reserved; $25 and $35 on select dates

arsnovanyc.com; 212-352-3101

Related Articles