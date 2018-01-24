Join the Masquerade! Watch Live Festivities As Broadway Celebrates 30 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Tonight's the night! The longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, celebrates its 30th Anniversary tonight, January 24, 2018. This unprecedented milestone is a feat achieved by no other Broadway show.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the evening features a red carpet event (6pm) co-hosted by Broadway star Sierra Boggess and Imogen Lloyd Webber and a special post-show Onstage Presentation (9pm) featuring musical numbers by surprise guest artists.

Plus, PHANTOM has partnered with fellow New York City masterpiece the Empire State Building for a spectacular Music-To-Light Show. At 11pm sharp, a custom-designed light show by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman will illuminate the tower lights of the iconic building synchronized to a special arrangement of music from PHANTOM.

Watch all of the red carpet festivities live below and check back later for the curtain call!

We are LIVE from the Majestic Theatre for a special curtain call presentation to celebrate #Phantom30. #ThePhantomo... https://t.co/ApBGmV6XxF - Phantom Broadway (@PhantomBway) January 25, 2018

Join us LIVE from the red carpet with @illoydwebber and @sierraboggess at #PhantomBway's 30th Anniversary celebrati... https://t.co/12s6OAS5v3 - Phantom Broadway (@PhantomBway) January 24, 2018

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA enters its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), and having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion. PHANTOM has been Broadway's longest-running show for more than a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Leading the 30th Anniversary cast is international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter Jöback. One of Sweden's most prolific and respected artists, Mr. Jöback has earned rave reviews and ignited the box office for his performance as 'The Phantom' in London (2012), New York (2013) and two sold out engagements in his native Stockholm (2016). Mr. Jöback's strictly limited return is through Saturday, March 31.

Mr. Jöback stars with Ali Ewoldt as 'Christine' and Rodney Ingram as 'Raoul.' Ms. Ewoldt made history in June 2016 when she became the first Asian-American actress to play the role of 'Christine.' Mr. Ingram, a dual citizen of the United State and Mexico, made headlines in April 2017 when he joined the cast as 'Raoul.'

The musical also co-stars Laird Mackintosh as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta,' Carlton Moe as 'Piangi,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry' and Kara Klein as 'Meg Giry.' At certain performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of 'Christine.'

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

