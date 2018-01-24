BWW ALBUM AWARDS

Nominations Open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards

Jan. 24, 2018  

Nominations has opened for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year.

In addition to our pre-determined categories which will launch next week, readers have the opportunity to submit nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP,

Complete the form below to submit your picks, and stay tuned for the final nominees and voting!

