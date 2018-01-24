Things are Going to Get Bloody as RIVERDALE will Perform CARRIE: THE MUSICAL this Spring

It looks like things are about to get (even more) bloody for Archie and company, as Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the CW's high school drama RIVERDALE will be staging a production of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL this spring. The show's resident bad girl Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) will play Carrie White in the episode.

The episode will air on April 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and unlike in other high school shows that feature known musicals, RIVERDALE will feature 11 songs from the show by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford.

In the construct of the RIVERDALE universe, Kevin Keller (played by Casey Cott, the brother of Broadway's Corey Cott) will direct, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be filming the behind-the-scenes action for a documentary. Check out the cast list below:

Entertainment Weekly also has hilarious bios for each of cast members. As the episode approaches, BroadwayWorld will have photos and videos from this special musical episode.

