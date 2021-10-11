Wake Up With BWW 10/11: CHICKEN & BISCUITS Reviews, TINA and CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Begin, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

by Stephi Wild

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, officially opened last night, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jon Rua Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Today Richard chats with Broadway favorite Jon Rua, who has kept hard at work over the past year and a half creating incredible dance content for the world to enjoy. You can check out his work on his Youtube channel, or watch his RUA POP UP series, his work with Phish at Madison Square Garden, and Coheed & Cambria's music video. . (more...)

3) Stage Manager Stories: Greg Livoti, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by A.A. Cristi

smEach month, BWW is spotlighting stage managers from all across the political spectrum, shedding a much-deserved light on the breadth of duties afforded these theatrical jacks-of-all-trades and the heart, hope, and humor they bring to their work. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Billy Porter on His Struggles Growing Up, Career Triumphs, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Stephi Wild

This morning, CBS Sunday Morning aired a segment on actor-dancer-singer-director and Broadway veteran Billy Porter. In the interview, Porter talks with correspondent Seth Doane about a childhood filled with years of rejection, doubt and abuse - and about how he survived and triumphed.. (more...)

5) Jason Graae Will Direct R&H's IT'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Musical Theatre West This Month

by Stephi Wild

Jason Graae will direct R&H's It's a Grand Night For Singing at Musical Theatre West beginning this week.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andy Mientus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Opening Night Coverage:

Chicken & Biscuits officially opened last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre! Read the reviews for the production here, and stay tuned to BroadwayWorld later today for photos and video from the big night!

Weekend Openings:

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical officially reopened on Friday night! Check out video from the show's first night back on stage here, as well as photos of Adrienne Warren and the cast taking the stage here.

Caroline, or Change officially began previews at Studio 54 on Friday night. Check out video here! Plus, Chuck Schumer visited the production for its first performance. View photos from his visit with the cast here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judy Kaye, who turns 73 today!

Judy Kaye mostly recently played the Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway. Kaye received the 2012 Tony Award for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It and the 1988 Tony for her performance as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera. Kaye is well-known for many additional stage roles including the original companies of Mamma Mia! and Ragtime.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!