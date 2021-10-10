CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens Tonight on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, officially opens tonight, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The play began previews Thursday, September 23, 2021 and plays a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which on Broadway will include film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings) and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").

Meet the cast below!

CLEO KING (Baneatta Mabry)

Broadway debut! TV: "Mike & Molly," "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix, "Grey's Anatomy," "Deadwood," "NCIS," "CSI," "Shameless," "Young Sheldon," "Mom" and 50 other shows. Film: The Hangover, Transformers IV, Pineapple Express, The Bye Bye Man, Dreamgirls, Magnolia, The Life of David Gale, Dogville. A St. Louis native, her last NY show was the tour of Jelly's Last Jam. Her first NY show was the Big River tour directed by Des McAnuff. Her pride and joy is her son Titus, one of the biggest blessings in her life. I'm so glad God chose me!!!

NORM LEWIS (Reginald Mabry)

Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee, Norm Lewis, recently starred in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed Da 5 Bloods. Lewis made history in 2014 as The Phantom of the Opera's first African-American Phantom on Broadway. Additional Broadway: Once on This Island, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid and Les Misérables (West End and 25th anniversary concert). TV: multiple PBS specials, "Central Park," "Pose," "Mrs. America," "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," "Better Things," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Daytime Divas" and "Scandal."

MICHAEL URIE (Logan Leibowitz)

Broadway: Grand Horizons, Torch Song, How to Succeed.... Off-Broadway: Buyer & Cellar; A Bright Room Called Day; High Button Shoes; The Government Inspector; Homos, or Everyone in America; Shows For Days; Angels in America; The Temperamentals; Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (director); Pride Plays Festival (producer). TV: "Ugly Betty," "Younger," "Modern Family," "The Bite," "The Good Fight," "The Good Wife." Film: Single All the Way, Swan Song, Lavender, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, He's Way More Famous Than You (also director).

ALANA RAQUEL BOWERS (Simone Mabry)

Broadway debut! Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, she is a proud alumna of the Baltimore School for the Arts and NYU Tisch Drama. Off-Broadway credits include What To Send Up When It Goes Down by Aleshea Harris at A.R.T./New York Theatres, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, American Repertory Theater, The Public Theater and BAM, respectively. Film/TV credits include After Class starring Justin Long and "FBI: Most Wanted" on CBS. Mom, Dad, Ariel, we did it!

EBONY MARSHALL-OLIVER (Beverly Jenkins)

Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Merry Wives and Ain't No Mo at The Public Theater; Seussical (TheatreWorksUSA). Regional: Chicken & Biscuits (Queens Theatre), Sister Act (EverBlue Arts), Dreamgirls (Dallas Theater Center), Memphis (Theatre 3 Dallas), Raisin (Astoria PAC), The Color Purple (Jubilee Theatre). Film: Sunday Brunch, One Week in Heaven, A Tangled Web. Margaret and Sue, thank you! Hayden and Micah, my hearts, love you big time! In Him all things are possible.

AIGNER MIZZELLE (La'Trice Franklin)

Broadway debut. Aigner graduated from NYU Tisch's Playwrights Horizons Theater school with a BFA in drama. She originated La'Trice Off-Broadway and is thrilled to reprise the role. Before graduating she made appearances in Ars Nova's ANTFEST, The Public's Under the Radar Festival, Joe's Pub and The Prelude Arts Festival. Her notable credits include assistant directing Where Love Lies Fallow, multiple workshops of Noise and Pig Iron Theatre Company's Zero Cost House Zoom Edition.

DEVERE ISAAC ROGERS (Kenny Mabry)

Broadway Debut baby! Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout). NY theatre: For Flow, Dance Dance Revolution, Bonfire Nights, Love Labour's Lost. Regional: Up Here (La Jolla), Street Lights (The Old Globe), The Wiz (True Colors), Gloria (Echo Theater). Film/TV: "Will & Grace," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Grey's Anatomy," For Flow, My Spy, "Sherman's Showcase," "Southside," Friends-In-Law, Astro, "OK Boomer," Honk for Jesus. Commercials: Allstate, Dunkin' Donuts, Pistachios and more. Stay on the journey, it leads to your dreams!

NATASHA YVETTE WILLIAMS (Brianna Jenkins)

Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Mariah), The Color Purple (Sofia). Select TV: PBS' "Show Boat" (Queenie), "New Amsterdam" (Esther), "The Good Fight" (Juror Florence), "Dash and Lilly," "The Godfather of Harlem" (Pearl). Upcoming: historical thriller Alice starring Keke Palmer and Common. NaTasha is a recording artist, a proud member of Actors' Equity and a founding member of Black Theatre United.

DEAN ACREE (u/s Kenny)

Acree was born in Baltimore, MD, and is making his Broadway debut in Chicken & Biscuits. Even with various television appearances and national commercials, Dean would like to confirm to his adorable grandmother Annette Holmes, that yes this is a paid gig. A big thank you to all my friends and family.

JENNIFER FOUCHÉ (Standby Baneatta, u/s Beverly/Brianna)

Broadway debut! Jennifer originated the role of Baneatta in the world premiere of Chicken & Biscuits (Queens Theatre). Some credits: Chicago tour (Matron "Mama" Morton). SISTAS the Musical, original Off-Broadway cast (Roberta). TV: "Jessica Jones," "Quantico," "Person of Interest," "Smash," "Pinkalicious & Peteriffic." Film: B Boy Blues, Crown Heights, White Pickett Fence. IG: @jkfouche

MICHAEL GENET (u/s Reginald)

Film: She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Booty Call. Television: "Billions," "Dr. Death," "Bull," "Fosse/Verdon." Broadway: The Prom, Choir Boy, Wicked, A Few Good Men. OffBroadway: Is God Is, Hamlet, American Son, Fences. Writer of film: Talk to Me (Focus Features), She Hate Me (with Spike Lee), Hallelujah (American Playhouse).

MILES G. JACKSON (u/s Logan)

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Endlings (NYTW). Select regional: Endlings (A.R.T.), Hand to God (TheaterWorks Hartford), Miss Bennet...Pemberley (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), Tribes (BSC), My Name is Asher Lev (George Street Playhouse). TV: "Hunters" (Amazon Studios), "The Last O.G." (TBS), "Monsterland" (Hulu), "Lisey's Story" (Apple TV+).

CAMILLE UPSHAW (u/s Simone/ La'Trice)

Upshaw is making her Broadway debut! She's a Detroit native and graduate of the SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory. Recent credits: "That Damn Michael Che" (HBO Max), Still Here (Sundance Film Fest) and Skeleton Crew (American Stage Theatre). She wants to thank God, her family and friends for their support.