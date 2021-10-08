VIDEO: Jon Rua Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Today he chats with Broadway favorite Jon Rua, who has kept hard at work over the past year and a half creating incredible dance content for the world to enjoy. You can check out his work on his Youtube channel, or watch his RUA POP UP series, his work with Phish at Madison Square Garden, and Coheed & Cambria's music video. You can follow Jon on Instagram and Twitter and find out more about what's coming up next at https://www.jonrua.com.

Watch below as Jon talks about his unique journey to the stage, how he kept creative when stages went dark, where he finds his inspiration, and so much more!

Recently portraying Charles Lee & Featured Ensemble in Hamilton on Disney Plus, Jon Rua's acting career crosses the stage & screen. With four Tony-nominated Broadway shows under his belt, originating roles such as "Patchy the Pirate" in SpongeBob Squarepants, "Charles Lee" in the Tony & Grammy Award Winning hit musical Hamilton, where he also served as the "Hamilton" Standby, and 'Jesus Pena' in the docu-based musical Hands on a Hardbody. Other theater credits include "Sonny" & Graffiti Pete" in Broadway's In the Heights, "Rooster" in The Muny's Annie; Matthew Lopez's 'Somewhere' at The Old Globe, nominated for a Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play; Kung Fu at the Signature Theater; Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at Second Stage Theater, and The Hombres at Two River Theater in 2022.

On the screen, Rua has guest starred on Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Law & Order, and in films such as Fall to Rise, First Reformed, and Isn't It Romantic.

TEENAGE SOUL, a dance narrative written, choreographed, and performed by Jon Rua, has been commissioned by Milwaukee Rep and has begun its developmental process with the hopes of public performances as soon as 2023!

The Co-Creative Director/Choreographer of the sold out 2019 Madison Square Garden NYE PHISH concert, Jon continues to innovate movement on stage & screen. With such work as Coheed & Cambria ("Old Flames"), West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep, The Muny's Aida & Jesus Christ Superstar, Isn't It Romantic, Travelers Insurance, ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap, NBA, NYMF, Broadway Bares. In 2022, keep an eye out for The Hombres at Two River Theater.

Jon is the Co-Choreographer for individual production numbers in Broadway's The Cher Show, SpongeBob Squarepants, SpongeBob Musical Live on Nick, and has been influential to Broadway's Hamilton, Bring It On The Musical, and Hands on a Hardbody. Jon has also danced for Mariah Carey, Phish, Don Omar, Soulja Boy, Target, Billboard, Puma, Reebok, IBM, and Panasonic.

Rua, originally hailing from New Jersey, graduated Rutgers University with a B.A. in Communication + Public Relations before heading to New York, where he now resides and creates.