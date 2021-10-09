Photos: Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Leads TINA Back to Broadway

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) last night, October 8, 2021.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL currently stars 2021 Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as Tina, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances), Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr. and Katie Webber.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

No matter who you are or where you're going, you deserve to travel freely and take up space. At Orbitz we've advocated for safe, inclusive travel for the LGBTQIA+ community for over 20 years. However, we recognize there's still hard work to be done. We're committed to that work until travel is safe, fun and possible for everyone. We want everyone to travel as you are.