VIDEO: Go Inside CAROLINE, OR CHANGE's First Night on Broadway!

The new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change, began previews, last night at Studio 54. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in attendance to address the crowd and pay a visit backstage with the cast and creatives.

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Caroline, or Change begins performances on October 8, 2021, and opens on October 27, 2021 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. In her Olivier Award-winning performance, Sharon D Clarke brings this indelible heroine to "incandescent" life (Time Out London), in a production that launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (The New York Times). From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

The Caroline, or Change creative team includes Fly Davis (Sets & Costumes), Jack Knowles (Lights), Paul Arditti (Sound), Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert & Buryl Red (Orchestrations), Amanda Miller (Hair & Wigs), and Sarah Cimino (Make-up).

