VIDEO: Go Inside TINA's Reopening Night on Broadway!

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) last night, October 8, 2021. Watch below as we take you inside the big night, which included a curtain speech by Pulitzer Prize Winner and Tony Nominee Katori Hall, the full cast curtain call, and encore performances of "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary".

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

