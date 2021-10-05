Wake Up With BWW 10/5: First Listen to TICK, TICK...BOOM! Film, MEAN GIRLS Tour Cast, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) LISTEN: Andrew Garfield Sings '30/90' From Upcoming TICK, TICK...BOOM! Film

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, TICK, TICK... BOOM!, is on its way to the big screen. The film will be available to stream on Netflix on November 19th. TICK, TICK... BOOM! will be available in general theatrical release on November 12th.. (more...)

2) MEAN GIRLS Announces Full Cast For National Tour

by Stephi Wild

Mean Girls has announced full casting for the relaunch of its First National Tour. The Mean Girls National Tour relaunches on November 2nd in Tempe, AZ.. (more...)

3) JERSEY BOYS Announces Cast For New York Return in November

by Stephi Wild

Returning to Jersey Boys will be stars Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito.. (more...)

4) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Box Office Numbers Drop 78% in Second Week

by Stephi Wild

The film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen officially came to theaters on September 24. This past Friday, the movie musical adaptation of the Broadway hit isn't bringing in the numbers it was expected to at the box office.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for TICK, TICK... BOOM! on Netflix

by Michael Major

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- To Kill a Mockingbird officially reopens tonight on Broadway!

Opening Night Coverage: Six Opens on Broadway!

Broadway gave Six a royal welcome on Sunday night, as the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss finally opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Opening Night!

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SIX

Video: Go Inside SIX's Opening Night on Broadway!

Review Roundup: SIX Opens on Broadway!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Heather Headley, who turns 47 today!

Heather Headley made her Broadway debut as "Nala" in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut inThe Bodyguard and returned to Broadway most recently in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. In "Broadway My Way," Headley presents an evening of beloved Broadway songs, as well as several personal selections, arranged specifically for her unmatched vocal talents.

As one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices on Broadway, Ms. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record Audience of One. She is Andrea Bocelli's first choice as a featured guest artist on his North American tour dates, where fans are routinely brought to their feet in rousing ovations after her solo pieces. Heather will bring these experiences, styles and influences into the arrangements for "Broadway My Way," making for a truly uplifting evening.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!