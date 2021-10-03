Review Roundup: SIX Opens on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The Broadway producers of SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, officially opened tonight, October 3, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The Broadway cast will feature Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

Check out what the critics had to say...

Matt Windman, AMNY: Notwithstanding the dynamic score, "Six" is weighed down by a labored book (which is built around a flimsy setup and banal banter), bargain-basement scenic design, and clunky dance choreography. That being said, "Six," which was highly anticipated before the shutdown, still has the makings of a solid hit. The history-meets-contemporary pop concept certainly worked out well for a little show called "Hamilton," and it is easy to imagine "Six" appealing to teen girls, history buffs, and many others.