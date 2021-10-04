MEAN GIRLS Announces Full Cast For National Tour

Mean Girls has announced full casting for the relaunch of its First National Tour. The Mean Girls National Tour relaunches on November 2nd in Tempe, AZ. Click here for the full tour route.

Reprising their roles from the 2019-2020 season are Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G. and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

Joining them are Nadina Hassan as Regina George and April Josephine as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

The cast also includes Erica Simone Barnett, English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Lamont Brown, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Brittany Conigatti, Sarah Crane, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Becca Petersen, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and David Wright Jr.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017. The North American Tour of Mean Girls opened in September 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, playing to sold out audiences across the country before performances were suspended in March 2020. The Broadway production announced in January that it would not return following the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Mean Girls announced plans for the musical to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures, as well as finalizing discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London's West End.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Chris Kong (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and The Telsey Office / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.