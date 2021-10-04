Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Opening Night!
Sis has officially resumed performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
Broadway gave Six a royal welcome last night, as the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss finally opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."
SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. In the U.S. SIX will also launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre in 2022.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele
Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele
Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks
Brittney Mack, Adrianna Hicks, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller
Mallory Maedke, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Keirsten Hodgens, Courtney Mack
The company of SIX
Jamie Armitage, Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow, Kevin McCollum
Andy Barnes, Kevin McCollum
Kevin McCollum, Lynnette Perry
Courtney Mack, Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele, Mallory Maedke, Keirsten Hodgens
Mariana Ramirez, Michelle Osbourne, Kimi Hayes, Elena Bonomo, Julia Schade