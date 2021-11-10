Wake Up With BWW 11/10: MTA Broadway Ad Campaign, SLAVE PLAY Casting, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a new ad campaign from the MTA encouraging New Yorkers to take the subway to Broadway. The campaign re-creates a photo from 1977, featuring characters from some of your favorite currently-running Broadway shows, gathered together onboard a subway car.

Plus, complete casting has been announced for Slave Play's return to Broadway, Chicken & Biscuits cancelled three performances due to breakthrough cases of Covid-19, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Photos: MTA Encourages New Yorkers to Take the Subway to Broadway With New Ad Campaign

by Stephi Wild

In 1977, stars from Broadway shows gathered onboard a New York City subway car to take what would become an iconic photo, appearing with the tag line "The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway." Forty-four years later, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Broadway advertising agency RPM collaborated to re-create this photo.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CABARET, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of performances starting for CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB on Monday 15 November, shots of the show in rehearsals have been released.. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for SLAVE PLAY's Broadway Return

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Complete casting has been announced for the return Broadway engagement of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Joining the production are Devin Kawaoka as Dustin and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham as Phillip. They join returning original Broadway and NYTW cast members.. (more...)

CHICKEN & BISCUITS Cancels 3 Performances Due to Breakthrough Cases

by Robert Diamond

The producers of CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway have announced the cancelation of 3 performances.. (more...)

Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom & More Join Netflix's SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL

by Michael Major

Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Ben Kingsley, Rob Delaney, and Mark Heap have joined the cast of Netflix's School For Good & Evil. The new additions will join the previously announced Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sophia Wylie, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh. . (more...)

Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere Musical TRADING PLACES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Alliance Theatre has announced the final production of its 2021/22 season, the world premiere of TRADING PLACES. Inspired by the iconic and beloved 1983 Paramount Pictures film, TRADING PLACES is a hilarious and contemporary musical reimagining of the prince and pauper fable.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses Improve Post-Halloween

by Nicole Rosky

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the Broadway League has recently decided to release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Run of PARADISE SQUARE in Chicago

by Stephi Wild

Paradise Square began its pre-Broadway engagement on November 2, at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in these all new production photos!. (more...)

Casting Announced For The Return of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace

by Stephi Wild

Leading the cast in the highly celebrated return of Heathers the Musical is Ailsa Davidson in the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Freddie King as the dark and moody teen Jason 'J.D' Dean.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Betty Buckley Guest Stars in New LAW & ORDER: SVU Episode

by Michael Major

Buckley will play Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell, who is overseeing ADA Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) very first murder trial. Carisi wants to give leniency to a suspect who has a history of abuse, but Maxwell tells him to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Get a first look at Buckley in costume now!. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Tim Rise, who turns 77 today!

Three-time Tony winner, Tim Rice has written the lyrics for countless Broadway productions, among them ALADDIN, EVITA, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, AIDA, THE LION KING, KING DAVID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT and CHESS, as well as FROM HERE TO ETERNITY in the West End. He is best known as Andrew Lloyd Webber's collaborator and for his work with Alan Menken and Elton John for Disney. He won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for "A Whole New World" from the movie ALADDIN and an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from the animated film THE LION KING. He took home his third Academy Award for "You Must Love Me" in the film version of EVITA.

