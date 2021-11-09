Broadway Grosses Improve Post-Halloween

Click Here For The Full Grosses Table

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the Broadway League has recently decided to release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 7, a total of 30 shows played 207 performances at 81.5% capacity. Total attendance was 193,309 and total gross was $22,855,192.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1213 performances at 83.9% capacity, earning $147,978,978 with 1,174,745 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.