BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses Improve Post-Halloween

Broadway played at 81.5% capacity with a total gross of $22,855,192.

Nov. 9, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the Broadway League has recently decided to release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 7, a total of 30 shows played 207 performances at 81.5% capacity. Total attendance was 193,309 and total gross was $22,855,192.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1213 performances at 83.9% capacity, earning $147,978,978 with 1,174,745 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

