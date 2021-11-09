BWW Exclusive: Betty Buckley Guest Stars in New LAW & ORDER: SVU Episode

Betty Buckley will guest star in a new episode of Law & Order: SVU! The new episode will air this Thursday, November 11 at 9:00 p.mm on NBC.

BroadwayWorld can exclusively reveal that Buckley will play Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell, who is overseeing ADA Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) very first murder trial. Carisi wants to give leniency to a suspect who has a history of abuse, but Maxwell tells him to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

The episode is titled "Nightmare in Drill City" and follows Carisi as he asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse. Teagle F. Bougere is also set to guest star on the new episode as Homicide Bureau Chief Phillip Baptiste.

Check out photos of Buckley, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino, and Teagle F. Bougere filming the episode below!

Betty Buckley most recently led the national tour of Hello, Dolly! In an award-winning career that encompasses television, film, stage, and concert work around the globe, Betty Buckley is best known as the quintessential musical theatre actress.

Stage roles range from the wife of an early U.S. President in 1776, which marked Buckley's Broadway debut, to her critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-nominated performance as the deluded, silent screen star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, a part she re-created on Broadway to equal success. Buckley also earned a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Cats and a Tony nomination for Triumph of Love.

Photos courtesy of Betty Buckley.