Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom & More Join Netflix's SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL

Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Ben Kingsley, Rob Delaney, and Mark Heap have joined the cast of Netflix's School For Good & Evil.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the new additions will join the previously announced Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sophia Wylie, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh.

The film, which is based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name, is directed by Paul Feig. It was shot mostly throughout Northern Ireland and is set for a 2022 release on Netflix.

The film is set in a Hogwarts-like world and follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), who are about to discover the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie is certain that she will be picked for the School for Good, joining the like of alumni Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, is sure to be a villain in the School for Evil. As their expectations are flipped when Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil and Agatha into the School for Good, what seemed like a mistake could be the first clue to discovering who they truly are.

Author of The New York Times bestseller, Patti LuPone: A Memoir, Miss LuPone will be seen on Broadway in the upcoming revival of Company.

Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone previously worked with Bloom on the musical comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend". Her other television credits include Hollywood, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.