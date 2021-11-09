Photos: MTA Encourages New Yorkers to Take the Subway to Broadway With New Ad Campaign

The MTA launched a new campaign today, to encourage New Yorkers to take the subway to Broadway. The campaign was inspired by a similar campaign which took place in 1979, in support of the MTA and New York subway system.

The re-creation of that advertisement features notable characters from a variety of Broadway's top shows and is part of the Authority's 'Welcome Back New York' campaign, which launched in September.

Shows featured include Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge!

The campaign is a collaboration between Broadway ad agency RPM and the MTA, photographed by Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy. RPM is a full-service, 360° advertising and marketing agency tailored for live entertainment and experiences, with an emphasis on Broadway and National Tours.

