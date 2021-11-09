Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MTA Encourages New Yorkers to Take the Subway to Broadway With New Ad Campaign

Nov. 9, 2021  

The MTA launched a new campaign today, to encourage New Yorkers to take the subway to Broadway. The campaign was inspired by a similar campaign which took place in 1979, in support of the MTA and New York subway system.

The re-creation of that advertisement features notable characters from a variety of Broadway's top shows and is part of the Authority's 'Welcome Back New York' campaign, which launched in September.

Shows featured include Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge!

The campaign is a collaboration between Broadway ad agency RPM and the MTA, photographed by Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy. RPM is a full-service, 360° advertising and marketing agency tailored for live entertainment and experiences, with an emphasis on Broadway and National Tours.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Maiesha McQueen, Stephanie Torns, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Julia Udine, Paul Schaefer, Rob McClure, Avery Sells, Danny Burstein, Bahiyah Hibah, Jordan Fisher, Arian Keddell, and Mary Claire King

Waitress - Maiesha McQueen + Stephanie Torns

SIX - Adrianna Hicks + Andrea Macasaet

Phantom - Julia Udine + Paul Schaefer

Mrs. Doubtfire - Rob McClure + Avery Sells

Moulin Rouge! - Danny Burstein + Bahiyah Hibah

Dear Evan Hansen - Jordan Fisher

Chicago - Arian Keddell + Mary Claire King


