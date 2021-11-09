Photos: MTA Encourages New Yorkers to Take the Subway to Broadway With New Ad Campaign
Shows featured include Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge!
The MTA launched a new campaign today, to encourage New Yorkers to take the subway to Broadway. The campaign was inspired by a similar campaign which took place in 1979, in support of the MTA and New York subway system.
The re-creation of that advertisement features notable characters from a variety of Broadway's top shows and is part of the Authority's 'Welcome Back New York' campaign, which launched in September.
The campaign is a collaboration between Broadway ad agency RPM and the MTA, photographed by Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy. RPM is a full-service, 360° advertising and marketing agency tailored for live entertainment and experiences, with an emphasis on Broadway and National Tours.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Maiesha McQueen, Stephanie Torns, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Julia Udine, Paul Schaefer, Rob McClure, Avery Sells, Danny Burstein, Bahiyah Hibah, Jordan Fisher, Arian Keddell, and Mary Claire King
Waitress - Maiesha McQueen + Stephanie Torns
SIX - Adrianna Hicks + Andrea Macasaet
Phantom - Julia Udine + Paul Schaefer
Mrs. Doubtfire - Rob McClure + Avery Sells
Moulin Rouge! - Danny Burstein + Bahiyah Hibah
Dear Evan Hansen - Jordan Fisher
Chicago - Arian Keddell + Mary Claire King