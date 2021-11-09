CHICKEN & BISCUITS Cancels 3 Performances Due to Breakthrough Cases

The producers of CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway have announced that "Through our regular testing process and protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Chicken & Biscuits. As the health and safety of our cast, crew, and audiences are most paramount, we will be cancelling the next three performances starting tonight, Tuesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 11. All tickets for those performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The risks of mounting a play in this environment have always been clear to us. Yet every challenge we've faced is outweighed by the absolute thrill and joy of this play being performed on Broadway - with 30 debuts on and off-stage - and to an expansive new audience every week since previews began in September. This show must go on, and we will work over the next several days to determine the path forward.

The cast and crew will continue to undergo rigorous testing to ensure we return with a COVID-free company. We are carefully monitoring the situation and supporting the recovery of the affected company members. "

The new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, is making its Broadway premiere at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The play began previews Thursday, September 23, 2021, and runs for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which on Broadway includes film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings) and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.