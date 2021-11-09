Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CABARET, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

Ahead of performances starting for Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB on Monday 15 November, shots of the show in rehearsals have been released. Check them out below!

CABARET stars Eddie Redmayne as 'The Emcee', Jessie Buckley as 'Sally Bowles' Omari Douglas as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Liza Sadovy as 'Fraulein Schneider', Elliot Levey as 'Herr Schultz', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall (the Almeida's Olivier Award winning Summer and Smoke, The Duchess of Malfi, Three Sisters), set and costume design is by Tom Scutt (A Very Expensive Poison, Constellations, King Charles III, Jesus Christ Superstar, collaborations with Sam Smith, Christine and the Queens) with choreography by Julia Cheng (founder of the House of Absolute, Philharmonia Orchestra Artist in Residence, recipient of the runner-up prize for Hip Hop Dance futures, Resident Choreographer for the Royal Academy of Dance, Judge and mentor for BBC Young Dancer and Breakin' Convention - the UK's biggest Hip Hop Festival, collaborations with London Fashion Week, Google and Dr Martens). Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte (Les Misérables film, Caroline Or Change, Parade). Lighting design is by Isabella Byrd (Heroes of the Fourth Turning and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire - both in New York, Daddy - A Melodrama at the Almeida and The Flick at The National Theatre) with sound design by Nick Lidster (City of Angels, Passion, Pacific Overtures and Parade at The Donmar Warehouse, Sweeney Todd and On The Town for English National Opera, A Chorus Line, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon). The casting director is Stuart Burt (& Juliet, The Drifters Girl and 2021 CDG Award for Best Casting in Theatre for Cyrano De Bergerac) and the associate director is Jordan Fein. Angus MacRae is the Prologue composer. Fight direction is by Jonathan Holby. The dialect coach is Michaela Kennen and the voice coaches are Claire Underwood and Mark Meylan.

Learn more at www.kitkat.club.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner