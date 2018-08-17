Atlantic Records Releases 'You And I' from the Forthcoming PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opens tonight, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

New block of tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on sale today, Thursday, August 16 at 10am, for performances through Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Atlantic Records has released the second track, "You And I," from the forthcoming PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), the official companion to the record-breaking new Broadway musical. "You And I" and the album's first track, "I Can't Go Back," are now available at all DSPs. The album is now available for digital pre-save and pre-order here. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) arrives Friday, September 21, at all DSPs. Physical CD editions of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) arrive in stores nationwide on Friday, October 26, 2018.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones

from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL broke the box office record for an 8 performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre for the week ending August 12, 2018. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,142,989, the highest for any eight show week in the Nederlander Theatre's 97 year history.

Tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are now on sale at the Nederlander Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). Tickets range from $99 - $169. The playing schedule for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is: Monday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm. Beginning August 6, 2018, the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Please note the Thursday, August 2 performance will begin at 6:30pm.

A limited number of $42 Rush tickets will be released at the Nederlander Theatre box office for day-of performances when the box office opens. Seating locations are at the discretion of the theatre box office, and may be partial view. Rush tickets can be purchased with cash or credit cards.

