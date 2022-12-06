Apollo Levine Assumes the Role of Joseph Jackson/Rob in MJ Beginning Today
Levine had previously made his Broadway debut as "Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson" in MJ.
Is this mic on? We have some exciting news! Starting today @Apollo_Levine will assume the role of "Joseph Jackson/Rob". Keep on shinin', Apollo. #MJTheMusical ? pic.twitter.com/l1zn3dBvpf- MJ (@MJtheMusical) December 6, 2022
MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.
MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.
