Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'

Last night, the Broadway musical MJ kicked off the holiday season with special post show performances of the Jackson 5’s iconic holiday tune, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

The post-show performances come by popular demand following the show’s single release of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ with Sony Music Entertainment in 2023. Since the release, the cast has performed the song on NBC’s "Today" Show as well as on last year’s NBC “Motown Christmas” special. The post-show performance marks the first time that the song has been performed live, on stage at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Prior to the performance, in a post-show speech in collaboration with Broadway Cares, the two companies announced that they would be making a joint donation to Food Bank NYC. Matte Martinez, who plays MJ said, "I am pleased to announce that in response to the recent delays to SNAP benefits and the growing need for access to healthy meals, MJ the Musical is partnering with Broadway Cares to each contribute $5,000 to the Food Bank For NYC. That’s $10,000 to provide food for the hungry across New York City."

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds